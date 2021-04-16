Prediction: Chris Stapleton could have a big night at the ACMs

GROUP OF THE YEAR: Old Dominion, even though the ACM voters like to go rogue. If that’s the case, look at The Highwomen.

NEW FEMALE ARTIST: Ingrid Andress has Grammy cred; Mickey Guyton is an outlier and Gabby Barrett is familiar. Pick Mickey.

NEW MALE ARTIST: HARDY. If you only have one name and you capitalize it, you can’t be overlooked on the ballot.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: It’s probably going to Chris Stapleton for “Starting Over.” But I really want “Never Will” by Ashley McBryde.

SINGLE OF THE YEAR, SONG OF THE YEAR: If a song doesn’t win one of these, it usually gets the other. Maren Morris has “The Bones” and Miranda Lambert has “Bluebird.” That’s how it should split. But Chris Stapleton could have a big night.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR: Here’s where Dierks Bentley usually wins. Still, we’ve got Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris to consider. Flip a coin. Carrie, though, has John Legend on her video.

MUSIC EVENT: “Be a Light” brought a lot of big names together; “Does to Me” got Luke Combs and Eric Church out of the house. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have “Nobody but You” and Carly Pearce and Lee Brice did “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with the late producer, busbee. Toss in Keith Urban and Pink (“One Too Many”) and HARDY (“One Beer”) and it’s anyone’s guess. I’m still going with “Be a Light.”

