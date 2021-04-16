Prediction: Chris Stapleton could have a big night at the ACMs

In a year when entertaining hasn’t been possible, it’s interesting to see who members of the Academy of Country Music nominated for their top award.
Carrie Underwood, who tied last year with Thomas Rhett, isn’t on the Entertainer of the Year list but Rhett is. (Did he invite more people over to his house?)
Chris Stapleton and Eric Church released new albums, which gave them media attention.
Luke Bryan is on TV with “American Idol” and Luke Combs dominated many of last year’s awards shows.
So, who gets it?
Considering he has the most nominations this year, we’re thinking it’s Chris Stapleton’s to lose. Still, Bryan got COVID during the voting period, so there could be a sympathy vote.
When the awards air April 18 on CBS, here’s who to look for in the winners’ circle:
FEMALE VOCALIST: Several newcomers are here with Miranda Lambert, who usually wins. But my guess is it’s Maren Morris. Backup: Ashley McBryde.
MALE VOCALIST: Chris Stapleton. (BTW: Dierks Bentley has been nominated so many times, he’s due.) Second place: Thomas Rhett or Eric Church.
DUO OF THE YEAR: Dan and Shay. They’re on their string of wins, just like Brooks and Dunn and everyone else.
GROUP OF THE YEAR: Old Dominion, even though the ACM voters like to go rogue. If that’s the case, look at The Highwomen.
NEW FEMALE ARTIST: Ingrid Andress has Grammy cred; Mickey Guyton is an outlier and Gabby Barrett is familiar. Pick Mickey.
NEW MALE ARTIST: HARDY. If you only have one name and you capitalize it, you can’t be overlooked on the ballot.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR: It’s probably going to Chris Stapleton for “Starting Over.” But I really want “Never Will” by Ashley McBryde.
SINGLE OF THE YEAR, SONG OF THE YEAR: If a song doesn’t win one of these, it usually gets the other. Maren Morris has “The Bones” and Miranda Lambert has “Bluebird.” That’s how it should split. But Chris Stapleton could have a big night.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR: Here’s where Dierks Bentley usually wins. Still, we’ve got Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris to consider. Flip a coin. Carrie, though, has John Legend on her video.
MUSIC EVENT: “Be a Light” brought a lot of big names together; “Does to Me” got Luke Combs and Eric Church out of the house. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have “Nobody but You” and Carly Pearce and Lee Brice did “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with the late producer, busbee. Toss in Keith Urban and Pink (“One Too Many”) and HARDY (“One Beer”) and it’s anyone’s guess. I’m still going with “Be a Light.”