PREDICTIONS: Who will win the CMA Awards?

How do you rank country stars when there were very few concerts to use as a gauge? That’s the challenge Country Music Association voters face this year. Could Eric Church’s humanitarian efforts push him to the top? What about Luke Combs’ popularity? Or Gabby Barrett’s breakout year?

If ever there was a year for surprises, this is it.

When the awards air Nov. 10 on ABC, the only constant is Luke Bryan, who will host, but not emerge as the night’s big winner.

By category, here’s who to keep an eye on.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Nominees: Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood

Who will win? Carrie Underwood is due but she has said some less-than-friendly things about awards and spent much of her time concentrating on gospel music (The Dove Awards already rewarded her). Miranda Lambert certainly has won enough prizes to merit the big one, but she didn’t win this in her salad days. Look for Eric Church to double up on last year’s win.

FEMALE VOCALIST

Nominees: Gabby Barrett, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce

Who will win? Maren Morris had a hit with husband Ryan Hurd, which kept her in the spotlight; Carly Pearce has an album nominee and Gabby Barrett was the new force in country. Miranda is a safe bet, but we think Morris will hang in.

MALE VOCALIST

Nominees: Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton

Who will win? Chris Stapleton is the safe choice; Thomas Rhett is the fan favorite but this year, look for Luke Combs to bring it home.

VOCAL GROUP

Nominees: Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion, Zac Brown Band

Who will win? It’s still Old Dominion.

VOCAL DUO

Nominees: Brooks and Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Maddie & Tae

Who will win? Dan + Shay seem likely to continue their run. BUT…Brothers Osborne got attention with a top album. If D&S don’t win, it’s theirs.

NEW ARTIST

Nominees: Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Mickey Guyton, HARDY

Who will win? Gabby Barrett. The others didn’t have the same year she had.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Nominees: Carly Pearce, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton

Who will win? Chris Stapleton is the likely winner. But Morgan Wallen could make the night interesting if a year of public relations missteps didn’t derail his career. Brothers Osborne is in the mix, too.

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Nominees: “Famous Friends”; “Hell of a View”; “One Night Standards”; “Starting Over”; “The Good Ones”

Who will win? “Famous Friends” will get something, but it’s probably not this one. “Starting Over” could get two awards, but it’s unlikely. “The Good Ones” is a strong choice.

SONG OF THE YEAR

Nominees: “Forever After All”; “Hell of a View”; “One Night Standards”; “Starting Over” The Good Ones”

Who will win? Let’s go with “Hell of a View.”

MUSICAL EVENT

Nominees: “Buy Dirt”; “Chasing After You”; “Drunk”; “Famous Friends”; “half of my hometown”

Who will win? If “Famous Friends” doesn’t win the single prize, it could be a hit here. Otherwise, “Chasing After You” is the one to beat.

MUSIC VIDEO

Nominees: “Chasing After You”; “Famous Friends”; “Gone”; “half of my hometown”; “Younger Me”

Who will win? Here’s where Brothers Osborne could get their momentum. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd were pretty steamy with “Chasing After You.” Toss a coin.

