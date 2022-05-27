Puddle of Mudd frontman on 30 years in rock and roll: 'You gotta save your voice'

SIOUX CITY -- After more than 30 years in rock and roll, Wes Scantlin is swearing off cigarettes, alcohol and drugs.

Not only is the Puddle of Mudd lead singer embracing sobriety, he's also trying to preserve his voice.

"You gotta save your voice," Scantlin said. "The worst thing for you to do is suck on stage. Protect your voice and, then, you won't suck."

This seems like pretty sage advice coming from the man who helped founded the hard-rocking Puddle of Mudd in 1991. Since then, the post-grunge group has had such chart-topping hits as "Blurry," "She Hates Me," "Famous," "Drift and Die" and "Famous."

Scantlin and bandmates Dave Moreno, Matt Fuller and Michael John Adams are coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem for a live concert at 8 p.m. June 3.

As the band's frontman, Scantlin acknowledged it has been quite ride for the group that was formed in Kansas City, Missouri.

"When I was a kid, I was obsessed with the music I heard on the radio," he remembered. "Radio was life, man."

Perhaps it isn't too surprising that Scantlin was drawn to bands like Foghat and Led Zeppelin.

But believe it or not, he was also enamored of such unlikely performers as Kenny Rogers, Patsy Cline and John Denver.

"My musical tastes have always been pretty broad," Scantlin said.

Indeed, it was hip-hop that gave him a love of performance.

"By the time I turned 9, I was breakdancing," Scantlin said.

Yet it wasn't his ability to pop and lock that caught the attention of Fred Durst. It was Puddle of Mudd's metal music that attracted the Limp Bizkit's lead singer to the band.

Puddle of Mudd's debut album, "Come Clean," was released on Durst's own record label.

In 2019, Puddle of Mudd released its fifth album, "Welcome to Galvania," which was also their first collection of new music in a decade.

"I've always been a songwriter," Scantlin explained. "When I was working on 'Welcome to Galvania,' I could really focus on creating amazing music."

Which is exactly what Scantlin wants at this point in his career.

"Nowadays, I see so many of the faces who've been following Puddle of Mudd since the very beginning," he said. "Those fans are also bringing their kids with them. That's really cool."

