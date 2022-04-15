Rajaton brings music of ABBA to Sioux City Symphony Orchestra

SIOUX CITY -- "Mamma Mia," the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will be "Head Over Heels" with party music as it salutes the music of legendary Swedish pop group ABBA at its next concert.

The symphony, under the baton of conductor Ryan Haskins, will welcome Rajaton, a six-person, Helsinki, Finland-based a cappella ensemble at a 7:30 p.m. April 23 concert at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Taking its name from the Finnish word for "boundless," Rajaton has a repertoire that includes everything from classical music to folk poetry to the music of The Beatles and Queen.

However, Rajaton is best known for its unique take on the music of ABBA, according to soprano Essi Wuorela.

"Back in 2006, we released an album called 'Rajaton Sings ABBA with Lahti Symphony Orchestra' that was very popular," she said. "It was successful because the new vocal arrangements were so good and it worked well with the music of ABBA, which is so much fun to perform."

The fun was infectious.

"We knew ABBA was popular in Sweden, Finland and throughout Europe," Wuorela said "But ABBA continues to be popular everywhere."

Which makes sense with a catalog that includes classics like "Fernando," "Chiquitita," and "Knowing Me, Knowing You," it's easy to understand why.

"When audiences hear the music, they are transported back to a different time in their lives," Wuorela said. "It brings back memories."

As for Wuorela, she is just happy to make new memories after an extended COVID-19 hiatus.

"There is so much bad news going on in the world," she said. "ABBA puts everybody in a good mood We need more of that."

So, what ABBA song puts Wuorela in a happy mood?

"There are more than a few that make me smile," she said. "I love 'Take a Chance on Me' and 'Winner Takes All," she said. "Plus you can never go wrong with 'Dancing Queen.'"

