REVIEW: AJR brings back Saturday in the Park with a bang

Jack played with the audience a bit (leading “Happy Birthday” to an audience member and borrowing hats for Ryan to wear), tested out the drums and moved so much you felt a little silly standing still.

A song like “3 O’Clock Things” demonstrated just how eclectic their inspirations are: “Hamilton,” politics and YouTube among them. (Three a.m. factors into another song, too, which should suggest it’s a golden hour for a band this original.)

Ryan got a shot at lead on “Sober Up.” Adam did some of the talking (admitting they’re planning to come back to Iowa). And their dad even did a fun intro that more than expressed his pride.

Jack, though, was such a force it was impossible not to watch him. When he worked his way through those complex Sondheim-esque lyrics, it was anyone’s guess how he would come out on the other side.

Confident, smart and fun, AJR was an ideal “return” headliner.

The three got great intro support from WizTheMc, who told a bit of his story in words and music and stayed until autograph seekers were fully satisfied.