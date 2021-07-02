REVIEW: AJR brings back Saturday in the Park with a bang

If it felt like Saturday in the Park was back, well, it was.
At the first Friday concert in the festival’s 30-year history, the alternative band AJR made the Grandview Park crowd feel like it was 2019 and all was right with the world.
Bopping and popping, swaying and playing, the fans didn’t need an AJR overture to get into the mood (even though they got one) and were so revved by the time “Bang” hit the set list, they were ready to move almost as vigorously as lead singer Jack Met. Like an unhinged aerobics instructor, he pulled the audience through complex lyrics and catchy choruses, dropping pop culture references throughout the first night’s headline show.
Offering plenty from “OK Orchestra,” the album released during the pandemic, AJR (which stands for Adam, Jack and Ryan, the Met brothers’ first initials) got great response from interesting samples – “I Got No Strings” from “Pinocchio” and “The Office” theme – but they also scored with several trumpet solos by Arnetta Johnson who matched them in terms of musicianship and energy.
The three even detailed how they create music in their living room, then offered up “Burn the House Down,” a song that demonstrates that clever writing ability. Like Jacob Collier, they’re master musicians, able to go everywhere in the course of a song.
Jack played with the audience a bit (leading “Happy Birthday” to an audience member and borrowing hats for Ryan to wear), tested out the drums and moved so much you felt a little silly standing still.
A song like “3 O’Clock Things” demonstrated just how eclectic their inspirations are: “Hamilton,” politics and YouTube among them. (Three a.m. factors into another song, too, which should suggest it’s a golden hour for a band this original.)
Ryan got a shot at lead on “Sober Up.” Adam did some of the talking (admitting they’re planning to come back to Iowa). And their dad even did a fun intro that more than expressed his pride.
Jack, though, was such a force it was impossible not to watch him. When he worked his way through those complex Sondheim-esque lyrics, it was anyone’s guess how he would come out on the other side.
Confident, smart and fun, AJR was an ideal “return” headliner.
The three got great intro support from WizTheMc, who told a bit of his story in words and music and stayed until autograph seekers were fully satisfied.
Gallivant and GhostCat started the first night’s mainstage lineup, but AJR made sure it ended with more than a bang. (Sorry, not sorry.) One of the best headliners in recent years, the band had all the right stuff for a festival like Saturday in the Park.