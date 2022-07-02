REVIEW: Avett Brothers, Buddy Guy and Elle King make it a Saturday to remember

Elle King drew the biggest crowd. Buddy Guy earned the most applause. And the Avett Brothers got the biggest buy-in.

At this year’s Saturday in the Park, there was something for everyone and a sense of relief that the annual concert in Grandview Park was somewhat back to normal.

King felt so at home she brought her baby out to meet concertgoers. Guy went one better and waded into the audience and serenaded a fan on the benches.

As the night’s closer, the Avett Brothers had the biggest show. It boasted plenty of lighting tricks and a band that was really second to none (sorry, Buddy; these guys really rocked). Opening with “Don’t Be Scared,” the Avetts never really let one song rest until another had started. With more strings than a banjo, they were able to conjure a multitude of sounds.

“Satan Pulls the Strings” let them introduce the band’s eclectic nature and hear Seth Avett take the lead before handing it over to brother Scott. The lyrics on most of their songs are like limited television series. They tell distinct stories and offer enough food for thought you need more than one listen to grasp all they’re saying.

On their album, “Closer Than Together,” they have so many fitting words they could easily be chronicling life post-pandemic. Instead, it was released before all the chaos started to unfold and it’s more important than ever.

“Down with the Shine” expands the thought, even though it was released in 2012. A phenomenal light show accompanied the songs, suggesting someone could easily turn the Avetts’ output into something like Bob Dylan’s “Girl from the North Country.”

While Guy gave new meaning to the term “blue” (he swore more than I do), he was right in his element, starting with “Damn Right, I’ve Got the Blues," and rolling through the hits to “Downhearted” and “Boom Boom.” Wearing a polka dot shirt to match his polka dot guitar, he frequently chided the audience for not getting its part of the songs right. “I can’t do it by myself,” he offered, then proved he really could.

Going into the audience (which must have been a security nightmare, considering the Grammy winner is 85, he created what must have been the most photographed moment of the day. Serenading Janie Vigueras, who was visiting from Mexico, Guy was like a 21-year-old teen idol, lapping up the attention. His band – while a bit too loud for the outdoor setting – matched him note for note and offered enough extended play moments that Guy could have taken a break and still jumped in.

Guy, though, wasn’t having any of that. He got some of his best reaction from “Skin Deep” and admitted he could have played longer than he was contracted.

Coming immediately after King, Guy must have known the bar was raised. Mixing all sorts of genres into one (she’s like a one-woman Saturday in the Park), King embraced the audience and did everything but tap dance as she sang plenty of those wailingly good songs. “Elle brought her baby on stage and everything went downhill from there,” she predicted fans would say. Instead, baby Lucky just made concertgoers love her more. Similar to her “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” partner, Miranda Lambert, King won a lot of fans with “America’s Sweetheart,” a song everyone could warm to and, surprisingly, one that fit neatly with the Avett’s messaging.

A fun day at the park, Saturday’s event made us feel – for even a few hours – that the outside world didn’t feel like it was encroaching on our little place on earth.

As King said, “I could get used to this town. It’s a beautiful, beautiful city.” Saturday it certainly was.

