Saturday’s Sioux City Symphony concert proved the orchestra is filled with extremely good musicians.

Principal cellist Stephanie March got a solo turn with Joseph Haydn’s “Cello Concerto No. 2 in D Major” that was both touching and telling.

Testing her speed and emotion, the piece had plenty to showcase her ability and wow the home crowd. Like relatives pulling for her, the other musicians teed up many of her solo moments and gave her the kind of support and attention she deserved. March made them proud, mastering Haydn’s speed traps and displaying great emotion on the slower, fulsome parts.

As if to prove she’s not the only one with great chops, Music Director Ryan Haskins gave solo turns in the second act’s “Romanian Concerto” by Gyorgy Ligeti to SCSO regulars who have been in March’s position – concertmaster Bacco Liu, clarinetist Holly Haddad and flutist Brian Allred. They supported the “extremely good musicians” thesis and made the concerto more interesting than the more familiar works in the repertoire.

Over the years, Haskins has educated with obscure works. Some didn’t land as well as others, but the Ligeti was filled with surprises, including those solos. Moments popped (perhaps you heard buzzing bees, too); timing was spot on. The only thing missing from the piece was March, who got a bye for the rest of the evening.

While a Johannes Brahms work, “Variations on a Theme by Joseph Haydn,” was a nice tie to the cello concerto, it didn’t have the same pop as its inspiration. Sure, there were plenty of opportunities for others to shine (the horns and woodwinds in particular) and a repeated bass line that was fascinating. But coming after the night’s memorable moments, it paled.

Before she performed, March talked about her long history with the symphony orchestra (she started playing cello at 3, joined the SCSO at 12) and detailed why the night was so special. In addition to coming from a family of musicians, she viewed the orchestra as both friends and mentors.

When she arrived on stage, you could see the pride in her musical family. When she finished the concerto (including those oh-so-frenzied moments), you could feel the relief.

Saturday’s spotlight was well deserved and, hopefully, a hint of many more to come.