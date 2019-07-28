Red Dirt Country Fest entertainers don’t mess around.
At Saturday’s Battery Park event, the six acts hit the stage with barely a breather between each, presenting tight sets, friendly banter and enough Texas swing to burn calories for days.
Those who made the full day (which started shortly after 4 p.m. and didn’t end until well after the late night news) said country scion Shooter Jennings was their favorite, even though Cody Jinks was the headliner.
Appearing early in the day, Jennings offered up material from his just-out album, “Shooter,” and proved to be a touchstone for those unfamiliar with the “red dirt” concept. He hung around, too, stopping by the stage to hear the Randy Rogers Band and visit with Casey Donahew.
Both Rogers and Donahew seemed cut from the same cloth – good ol’ boys singing about small towns, lost love and drinking.
Donahew had a couple of cowboy songs (“That’s What Cowboys Do” and “He Ain’t a Cowboy”) that hit home with the Hard Rock crowd. His “One Night Town,” which extolled the virtues of a love who could “turn this city to a one light town,” was his best, even though “White Trash Story” got plenty of buy-in and sing-along power.
Rogers built on that intro with a string of well-written (and well-paced) songs: “Buy Myself a Chance,” “Tonight’s Not the Night” and “Speak of the Devil.” Like Jennings, he introduced a new cut – “I’ll Never Get Over You” – that could have a bright future.
Fiddler Brady Black was particularly good on “Devil” and Rogers’ parents got a shout-out with “Interstate.”
While he wasn’t as lively as his bill mates, Rogers encouraged others to dance and, yes, they did. Folks two-stepped to several of his songs, making this more interactive than you might have thought.
Bathed in red light and a lot of darkness, Jinks looked like he was going to take this in a different direction when it was his turn. “What’s going on?” he asked the crowd, then launched into “Must Be the Whiskey,” one of his big hits. Looking a bit like Eric Church, he quickly took off his hat, turned up the lights and settled into songs that had strong stories to tell.
Landing somewhere between Willie Nelson, Toby Keith and Alan Jackson, Jinks had his own devil song (“I’m Not the Devil”), a touching mother tribute (“Mamma Song”) and a woman who wanted someone with a “Big Last Name.” All of his work zipped along. His T-shirt (a tribute to Billy Don Burns) even provided insight into the world he and the others inhabit.
While Saturday’s concert was probably as hot as some in Texas, it wasn’t the typical country fare Siouxlanders are used to.
Red Dirt Country Fest got a little mud on those tires and introduced a group of performers (including Ben Grillet and Parker McCollum) who believe great lyrics are essential, even when the setting isn’t always conducive to hearing them.