REVIEW: Don Felder flies high with music from the Eagles

The ‘70s came back in full force Saturday night when guitarist Don Felder joined the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra for one of the poppiest of pop concerts.

Felder rolled through many of the hits he had with the Eagles, building to his biggie, “Hotel California.” By that time (when he brought out his special two-guitars-in-one creation), most of those in the Orpheum Theatre were on their feet singing along.

Members of the Sioux City orchestra bopped to other songs, too, swaying in unison while Felder and his four-man band did the heavy lifting.

As concerts go, it was fine. But if there was a complaint it’s that the arrangements didn’t really take advantage of the symphony’s musicians. They helped create a louder sound, not a lusher one.

Had Felder left his band home (and even tried an acoustic number or two), it wouldn’t have seemed like just another trip through the hits of the past.

Thankfully, the 74-year-old provided context for the songs, talking about their inspiration, his path to stardom and, yes, those Eagles who shall not be named. Because lawsuits were part of the Eagles’ story, there were moments when one hitmaker didn’t talk to another. Felder was generous, admitting he wished he could sit with the late Glenn Frey one more time.

He took the lead vocals on “Take It Easy,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Already Gone” and “Heartache Tonight,” songs once associated with Frey.

While Felder’s voice doesn’t have the same richness, it was a way to get to the guitar riffs that have characterized his time in music. He brought out a host of guitars and, with each, offered ways to make an old instrument sound new.

The Felder Band provided ample support (maybe too ample for some ears) and nice harmonies, particularly on “Seven Bridges Road.”

While subtlety isn’t a hallmark of rock music, there were moments in “Tequila Sunrise” and others that let Felder’s complex fingering techniques poke through.

When the 90-minute concert built to its big “California” finish, the gold rush was on. Felder claimed he wasn’t in the business for the money or the fame, but for the love of the music.

Still, it had to feel good to see several thousand people singing his songs and dancing in the aisles. When it comes to appreciation, the “no vacancy” sign shouldn't ever be a problem.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.