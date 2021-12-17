REVIEW: Home Free offers something for everyone in holiday concert

The country vocal group Home Free offered a bit of comfort and joy to those of us who aren’t done with Christmas shopping.

Early into their Friday night concert at the Orpheum Theatre, they admitted they wanted “Cold Hard Cash,” a one-size-fits-all option that certainly works.

Their “Christmas in L.A.,” “Winter Song” and “Warmest Winter” extended the holiday canon and put a nice capper on the concert season.

Working off a set that was flanked by manic lights, the five showcased their spot-on harmonies to good effect.

Tenor Austin Brown got the lead on most songs, but bass Tim Foust – the “talky” one – got key roles with “Elvira” and “Everybody Walkin’ This Land.” The crowd pleaser was beat-boxer Adam Rupp who demonstrated his skills in a “drum” solo that took advantage of his enormous gift. But – and this is an important but – the lighting design found him in the dark more times than not, which made it difficult to see how he made the sounds.

Kids in the audience were probably disappointed they couldn’t duplicate the feat at home today.

Since the group’s last visit, the five have stepped up their choreography. The first songs featured lots of movement and visual verve.

When they moved into the covers (of Zac Brown’s “Colder Weather” and Sawyer Brown’s “Some Girls Do”), the dancing disappeared.

“Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” was Home Free’s sole hat tip to the season’s novelty songs. It was cute and quite the game changer after a stirring “How Great Thou Art.”

While they like to emphasize their country roots, the five should really do a gospel album. They’d clean up at the Dove Awards.

Their “Do You Hear What I Hear?” solidified the idea.

Dressed in jeans, leather jackets (three out of the five) and casual shirts, they made a cappella less academic, more acceptable. Indeed, they sounded like a full orchestra.

Rob Lundquist and Adam Chance – the group’s glue – helped make the night so satisfying.

Coming at the end of the holiday concert season, the one-two punch of Sara Evans and Home Free set the stage for what should be a great next week.

And if the shopping doesn’t get done, well, we've got an option. Thanks, Home Free.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.