REVIEW: John Fogerty showcases the past at SITP; Trombone Shorty points to the future

Versatility was the name of the game at the second night of Saturday in the Park.

Headliner John Fogerty played keyboards, harmonica and an artillery of guitars; opener Trombone Shorty worked his way through the trombone, trumpet and tambourine.

Both had deep bench strength, too, enabling them to rest while their band mates got to display impressive skills.

Fogerty’s children – part of his touring band -- backed him on several songs and joined dad for one of those classic rock and roll guitar moves. Daughter Kelsy, he said, reminded him of “the rainbow in my life.” He said he was glad to have her at the Grandview Park event so she could hear “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?”, the song that reminds him of her.

Sons Tyler and Shane were good at recreating some of those classic sounds dad is known for.

While Fogerty offered plenty of Creedence Clearwater Revival cuts, he got a strong reaction to “Weeping in the Promised Land,” a song he wrote after the death of George Floyd. Addressing the pandemic and Black Lives Matter, the song included the words, “out in the street, on your neck with a knee, all the people are crying your last words, ‘I can’t breathe.’” It was a powerful addition to his body of work.