REVIEW: John Fogerty showcases the past at SITP; Trombone Shorty points to the future

Versatility was the name of the game at the second night of Saturday in the Park.
Headliner John Fogerty played keyboards, harmonica and an artillery of guitars; opener Trombone Shorty worked his way through the trombone, trumpet and tambourine.
Both had deep bench strength, too, enabling them to rest while their band mates got to display impressive skills.
Fogerty’s children – part of his touring band -- backed him on several songs and joined dad for one of those classic rock and roll guitar moves. Daughter Kelsy, he said, reminded him of “the rainbow in my life.” He said he was glad to have her at the Grandview Park event so she could hear “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?”, the song that reminds him of her.
Sons Tyler and Shane were good at recreating some of those classic sounds dad is known for.
While Fogerty offered plenty of Creedence Clearwater Revival cuts, he got a strong reaction to “Weeping in the Promised Land,” a song he wrote after the death of George Floyd. Addressing the pandemic and Black Lives Matter, the song included the words, “out in the street, on your neck with a knee, all the people are crying your last words, ‘I can’t breathe.’” It was a powerful addition to his body of work.
Among the parade of guitars: one he played at Woodstock that had been missing for more than 40 years. Fogerty’s wife tracked it down and he used it to perform “Who’ll Stop the Rain,” a song he wrote about the 1969 festival.
Even though there were some awkward transitions between numbers, Fogerty gave fans the songs they wanted and covered “Lean on Me” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.” The latter led to one of those extended showcases for the expansive band.
Fogerty said he was thrilled to be back performing and enjoyed a tour through Sioux City – “a beautiful place to grow up and live.”
Troy Andrews, also known as Trombone Shorty, got the crowd primed for the veteran rocker with instrumental work that showed his incredible breath control and his ability to complement other brass pros. Vocalist Tracci Lee matched him note for note and staked her claim to a future Saturday in the Park solo spot.
Even though the two days of music had distinctly different vibes, they offered plenty for everyone.
Friday’s AJR performance was the real treat – one folks will be talking about for years. But Saturday’s offering recalled the classic music fans have come to expect. It was great to see the festival back in eclectic form.