REVIEW: Kansas celebrates 50 years with Orpheum Theatre concert

As Kansas nears its 50th year as a band, its current lineup has enough of the old oomph to make fans remember when they first encountered the rockers.

At the Orpheum Theatre Friday night, the six musicians served up hits from different decades, played “Dust in the Wind” during the midpoint, then closed the show with “Carry On Wayward Son.”

Lead vocalist Ronnie Platt didn’t strain for the high notes and offered his own version of air guitar, air violin and air drums while the others got solos.

Rich Williams, one of the original members, recalled the past with stunning guitar runs and 20-plus year veteran David Ragsdale played the violin like he was the soloist at a symphony concert. Newcomer Tom Brislin shared keyboards with Platt and guest drummer Eric Holmquist filled in for original member Phil Ehart, who was off due to an arm injury.

Bassist Billy Greer served as emcee and talked about those 50 years – including the song that landed Kansas a recording contract (“Can I Tell You”) and “Fight Fire With Fire,” an ‘80s hit that got considerable airplay on MTV.

While the crowd was more than eager to serve up a standing ovation for “Dust in the Wind,” it provided ample applause for everything else and stood once more “Wayward Son,” the encore.

While the stage lights were often blinding (just when you didn’t want them to be) the instrumentals were nicely showcased. A couple were cranked up so folks at the Warrior Hotel could hear them. But the quieter songs got their due and Greer was more than willing to credit those who were no longer in the band.

Platt, meanwhile, never seemed to break a sweat. Wearing some odd hybrid pants and working his way across the stage, he approached all the songs as if he had originated them.

Greer indicated the band had plenty planned for the 50th anniversary, including a commemorative album that would feature cuts from 16 Kansas releases.

For those who’ve been fans for five decades, Friday’s sampler was a good way to kick off the celebration.

The 90-minute concert was just enough to prompt them to want more – and that anniversary release.