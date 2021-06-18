REVIEW: Lee Brice throws a welcome back party like no other

Every song was a sing-along song at Lee Brice’s raucous concert Friday night.

Celebrating the return of large-scale concerts, the Orpheum Theatre audience gave the country hitmaker a hero’s welcome. Taking full advantage, Brice rolled through a catalog of chart toppers and got plenty of buy-in, no matter what the topic.

Heavy on party songs, Brice’s repertoire included a nice blend of blues, soul and rap. Opener Kameron Marlowe joined him several times, locking in on “Parking Lot Party.” “Drinking Class” and “More Beer” were great appetizers, able to pave the way for more bounce.

The high-energy vibe that Marlowe introduced (with an acoustic set that was anything but acoustic) never let up. The appreciative crowd stood throughout the night and helped Brice salute essential workers and military personnel with “I Drive Your Truck.”

Lighting up the theater with cellphones (and no stage lights), they prompted tears when he told the story of a soldier making the ultimate sacrifice. Easily, it was one of the facility's most moving moments, pre- or post-COVID.

“Boy,” a father’s song to his son, got the waterworks going, too.