REVIEW: Lee Brice throws a welcome back party like no other

Every song was a sing-along song at Lee Brice’s raucous concert Friday night.
Celebrating the return of large-scale concerts, the Orpheum Theatre audience gave the country hitmaker a hero’s welcome. Taking full advantage, Brice rolled through a catalog of chart toppers and got plenty of buy-in, no matter what the topic.
Heavy on party songs, Brice’s repertoire included a nice blend of blues, soul and rap. Opener Kameron Marlowe joined him several times, locking in on “Parking Lot Party.” “Drinking Class” and “More Beer” were great appetizers, able to pave the way for more bounce.
The high-energy vibe that Marlowe introduced (with an acoustic set that was anything but acoustic) never let up. The appreciative crowd stood throughout the night and helped Brice salute essential workers and military personnel with “I Drive Your Truck.”
Lighting up the theater with cellphones (and no stage lights), they prompted tears when he told the story of a soldier making the ultimate sacrifice. Easily, it was one of the facility's most moving moments, pre- or post-COVID.
“Boy,” a father’s song to his son, got the waterworks going, too.
Part Garth Brooks, part Toby Keith, Brice knows just how to pace a concert for maximum effect. He had a good mix of styles and a few stories that helped newcomers understand his journey.
“Crazy Girl,” a song he wanted to record but needed the money a big-name act could bring, was one of those game changers. He let the Eli Young Band record it and gave them a big hit. No doubt, his take would have garnered a similar reaction.
Letting his bandmates enjoy solo turns, he also invited Marlowe to sing his single, “Sober as a Drunk," during his set. It, too, fit the narrative.
Brice appeared as glad as the fans to be back in a concert setting. He gave them plenty of reasons to rejoice and enough hits to remind them what they had been missing for more than a year.
Marlowe, a former "Voice" contestant, offered several of his releases (including "Giving You Up") and paid tribute to his idols. He offered his spin on Jamey Johnson's "In Color" and Travis Tritt's "Here's a Quarter" but really scored with a very bluesy "Folsom Prison Blues."
Together, the two were ideal party hosts, just the welcome back Siouxlanders needed for what looks like a strong summer music season.