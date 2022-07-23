REVIEW: Little Big Town offers up another great summer song

If you’re looking for a lounging-by-the-pool, sipping song, check out “All Summer.” It’s one of Little Big Town’s cuts from the upcoming “Mr. Sun” album and it’s a perfect companion to “Pontoon."

Introduced at the group’s Battery Park concert Saturday night, it has all the lazy days hallmarks you ‘d expect.

The four also offered up “Hell Yeah” (a bluesy Phillip Sweet cut that had an odd “Rocky Horror Show” lips video with it) and “Rich Man,” a Jimi Westbrook ballad that let him reflect on the kinds of things we may have taken for granted pre-pandemic.

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Sweet added great harmonies. But this was one Westbrook will own.

The second Battery Park concert had plenty of those hits to go around (yup, “Pontoon” got it going) and a color-coded light show that matched each of the songs. Although there were several atmospheric videos that played on the big screens, they weren’t necessary, particularly since it meant those in the back couldn’t see the singers.

“We’re going to be having a party tonight, I can feel it,” Fairchild said early on and, sure enough, even in the dark they were ready for “Day Drinkin’.’ They didn’t skip the hits and were sure to give “Better Man,” a cut written by Taylor Swift, their own Swiftian spin.

Newcomer Lindsay Ell opened the show with her string of hits and covered The Chick’s “Goodbye Earl” and did a quick homage to “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

While “What Happens in a Small Town” gave Ell a No. 1 hit, it had a different spin because she wasn’t singing with Brantley Gilbert. She found a softer edge and got a chance to pump the emotion.

Ell showed great guitar prowess on several songs, including “I Don’t Love You,” which found her lying on the stage floor.

The Canadian country singer had a lot of energy (and a look that recalls Faith Hill) and an ability to rouse the crowd. She also was good at detailing what the songs were about, which may have helped newcomers warm to her.

She got the night going, even though the concert was delayed more than 30 minutes. With weather threatening to stop things (it didn’t), Ell handled damage control nicely, then cleared the way for the “Pontoon.”

A Sioux City favorite for years, Little Big Town has gone from opener to headliner with ease. The four are like old friends coming back for a summer visit. With those new cuts (and their own wine label), they’re the kind of visitors you want to make frequent stops.

"All Summer"? We're in.