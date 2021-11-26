REVIEW: Mannheim Steamroller's Christmas show digs back in the archives

If you needed a reminder of Christmases past, Friday’s Mannheim Steamroller concert was a good place to start.

Boasting some 35 years’ worth of holiday music, the Orpheum Theatre journey even featured old videos that had been part of many Mannheim visits. While a Renaissance feast may have passed muster 20 years ago, it looked pretty dated now. The flashback even prompted the band to lampoon moments shown on a giant screen behind them.

Thankfully, the music performed in front of that screen was just as fresh as it was when it was recorded. A band of six created the unique sounds with everything from a harpsichord to finger cymbals.

Roxanne Layton, the show’s emcee and percussionist, was key to capturing that Renaissance tone. Playing a handful of recorders, she conjured those classics and impressed with her ability to multi-task on just about every number.

“Celebration” and “Deck the Halls,” two iconic Mannheim numbers, gave way to Chip Davis’ arrangements of “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “O Holy Night” and “We Three Kings.”

A hip version of “Greensleeves” featured a video of Davis’ daughter, Elyse, singing – one of the show’s rare vocals. While it might have been more electric with the real Elyse on stage, the performance impressed with the band’s ability to sync with the video. She has a super voice; the band had great timing.

Thankfully, Chip Davis, the group’s founder, eliminated those goofy videos (that appeared to be shot in the 1980s or 1990s) that illustrated many of the “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” cuts in previous visits. Friday, aggressive lights took their place.

A new video (for “Wonders” from “Exotic Spaces”) showed how technology has advanced since those first attempts. It had extremely crisp, high-def photography. If Davis is looking to update his evergreen holiday show, he should re-record that Renaissance piece that’s used for much of the second act. It’s time.

While Davis doesn’t tour with either the green or the red band (he’s booked for a Universal Studios appearance), he offered an introduction on tape. He also narrated that dated Renaissance piece.

Layton, one of his veteran musicians, was ably supported by violinist Becky Kia (who had a leg in a walking cast), harpsichordist Edward Berry, keyboardist Paul Mutzabaugh, bassist Tom Vitacco and drummer Logan Penington. All were excellent.

If there’s a 2022 edition of Mannheim Steamroller’s Christmas (and why wouldn’t there be?), it’d be great to see it re-envisioned for a new generation.

Pulling Elyse Davis into a planning session would be a great first step.

