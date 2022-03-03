REVIEW: Martina McBride makes waiting worthwhile with strong return

It took three years and four dates to finally get Martina McBride back to Sioux City. But Thursday night she unpacked a load of hits and, as she said, made memories.

“We all learned it’s a privilege,” she said of performing live. As much as others could see excerpts on YouTube, “it isn’t the same as being here.”

To prove as much, McBride, a four-time CMA female vocalist of the year, teared up after singing some of her iconic songs and appeared grateful for each standing ovation.

Dressed in knee-high boots and a black sequined jacket, top and shorts, she unfurled “Independence Day,” “A Broken Wing” and “In My Daughter’s Eyes” with old-school vigor while videos ran behind her. Six musicians – heavy on the steel guitar – made sure the songs were as anthemic as fans remembered them.

Paying tribute to those who came before her (dad, she says, taught her all about traditional country music), she sang Merle Haggard’s “Today I Started Loving You Again” and “I Never Promised You a Rose Garden.” The latter had a blip when she forgot some of the words and reached out to her band. The audience, however, got her back on track just in time for a sing-along.

McBride ventured into blues and a bit of hip-hop, too, and even played the harmonica on her opener.

One of the first performers to play the Tyson Events Center (she and Alan Jackson opened the place), McBride demonstrated the same energy she brought to that event. While her speaking voice was raspy, her singing voice was clear and bold – just right for that string of hits.

Speaking a bit about life pre-pandemic, she said she recorded “Girls Like Me” just before everything shut down. It was a song she selected from the series “Songland” and, true to form, it celebrated empowerment.

Most of McBride’s catalogue, in fact, embraces the theme. Had she not chosen country music she easily could have been a Christian Contemporary singer.

Her self-effacing manner came out as well. When a 9-year-old girl brought her a card she made, McBride asked if this was the first concert she had been to. No, the girl said, it was the second. The first: Reba McEntire.

McBride rolled her eyes and got a big laugh when she said, “You’re slumming it with me tonight.”

On the contrary, it was an inspiring night that made the wait worth almost every cancellation.

