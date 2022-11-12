REVIEW: Musicians packed onto stage create stirring Mahler's Resurrection

Nearly every inch of the Orpheum Theatre stage was filled with musicians Saturday night. When that wasn’t enough, the horns and trumpets moved into the balcony. Others performed backstage and, if we’d checked, probably a few more were on Pierce Street.

A massive undertaking, Gustav Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony was a game of numbers for the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

If anything, it was a superb display of conductor Ryan Haskins’ ability to martial an orchestra, a mass choir, two soloists, two harpists, an organist, 11 horns and a battery of percussionists.

Wedged on the theater’s stage (and the sides), the production almost didn’t have room for the sound it was building.

The choir (which combined the Missouri River Choral Society, the Morningside Symphonic Chorus, the University of South Dakota choir, the Iowa Lakes Community College Choir and the Dordt University choir) didn’t kick into gear until the last minutes of the symphony. When it did, wow. The tsunami of sound brought the audience to its feet and showed how truly talented Haskins is at working with an army.

Two soloists, Celena Shafer and Michelle DeYoung, wowed with their brief but effective turns. They were able to demonstrate just how super the theater’s acoustics are, even with a houseful of listeners and performers.

The piece, written over a period of six years, addressed what might happen after death and what the journey to an afterlife could be like. It started with funereal tones, then edged into lighter moments until it neared the stirring end.

Throughout the second and fifth movements, you could find solo moments that resonated. Flutist Brian Allred was good, as always.

While the cellos and violins worked so hard they’ll need new strings, Resurrection was very much an equal opportunity employer. Everyone got a moment.

Running some 90 minutes (without intermission), Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 was the kind of journey audiences must have loved before there was film.

In those five movements, there were many visuals that popped to life – birds, flowers, coffins.

Haskins detailed the ebb and flow of the piece before it began and, true to form, it played out just as he said it would.

Although it may not have needed as many people as it had (the percussionists were particularly squeezed), the performance was stirring – and filling.

If the afterlife is like this, we shouldn't fear anything. The night was thrilling.