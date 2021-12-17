REVIEW: Sara Evans belts plenty of holiday cheer in concert

It must be fun to hang at Sara Evans’ house at Christmas.

Blessed with talented children, a catalog of hits and an ability to belt on just about everything, she must have folks doing more than rockin’ around the Christmas tree.

At the Orpheum Theatre Thursday night, the country singer bounced through the secular favorites, nailed the religious ones and wasn’t afraid to pull openers Everette out for a couple of songs, even though she admitted she hated when headliners did it to her.

Dressed in black and gold, Evans threw in three of her own hits – “Suds in the Bucket,” “Born to Fly” and “A Little Big Stronger” – just to make sure the fans got a little something extra in their Christmas stocking.

Backed by six musicians and two singers, Evans brought tears with “Stronger” and, in case that didn’t do the trick, a “Silent Night” (complete with cell phone lights) that could have rattled the stained glass in just about any church.

Evans’ son, Avery, accompanied her on guitar; daughter, Olivia, was one of the back-up singers. Mom didn’t let them speak but she did give them plenty to do. As the daughter of a farmer, she said, she learned you have children “so they can work for you.”

Because she’s so laid back and fun, Evans could have engaged in more banter and, yes, talked with the kids. She had plenty of local references and wasn’t afraid to get the audience to stand, move and sing.

A full gospel album might be a great next step; a bluegrass one would be fine, too.

Everette – who had a great opening set – joined her on “Go Tell It On the Mountain” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.” Both helped proved the point.

Interestingly, both acts did “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Both were different. And both probably gave Brenda Lee a nice chunk of change.

One of the last holiday concerts at the Orpheum this year, Evans’ appearance recalled Martina McBride’s Christmas show several years ago. Like McBride, Evans isn’t afraid to reach the rafters and rattle the bones. Like an early present, she knew just what we wanted – and needed: Joy from her world.

