REVIEW: Shinedown brings hopeful atmosphere to Battery Park concert

If you haven’t been to a concert in the last 20 months, Saturday’s Shinedown event at Battery Park may have been a real eye-opener.

The crowd was huge, the bands were ecstatic and the night seemed hopeful, pandemic be damned.

When Shinedown’s lead Brent Smith asked the fans if they were wearing their dancing shoes, they roared their approval. When he asked them to raise their phones and light the night, they did. And when he asked them to start jumping, you could almost feel a crack forming in the Hard Rock parking lot.

These days, audiences are so thrilled getting out musicians don’t really have to do much to win applause.

Thankfully, Shinedown did more than show up. Each lyric had new meaning. Each song was accompanied by its own color and an impressive light show.

“Get Up” rolled out in yellow, “Diamond Eyes” was blue, “Enemies,” red.

Smith was good at addressing the positive feeling (“You can’t pry a smile off my face with a crowbar”) and shut down a fight soon after it began. He talked about the band’s start before launching into “45” and got audience members to greet one another. The move was odd for a rock concert, but the folks leaned right in. Again, this is a sign of new times.