On paper, using comedy to attract a new audience to classical music sounds like a great idea.
On stage, it’s just so-so.
Or at least that’s how it landed Saturday night when members of the acclaimed Second City comedy troupe presented their guide to the symphony with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.
Filled with slight jabs at those who attend and more than a few four-letter words, the mixed bag of tricks didn’t really open up until the second act.
Then, the six improv artists (they weren’t credited in the program or properly introduced) got portions of the audience to join them in a couple of musical numbers before involving orchestra members in a cute bit about individual identity.
The six (and host Roger Anderson, a Sioux City native who appeared in last year’s production of “West Side Story”) could have done more with the kinds of people who attend classical concerts. The first act bit started with promise, then ended abruptly.
The six had nice interaction with music conductor Ryan Haskins (who’s funnier than you think) and could have expanded that by cutting a couple of dating skits that were memorable only for their length.
A very brief improv section (which asked the audience to shout out a location – someone said, “Mavericks”) was good and showed how facile the comedians could be.
Because no one had the musical range to sing with orchestral accompaniment, the original lyrics lacked oomph and, in some cases, clarity.
Far better: A routine about a flute player who found his musical groove. That let orchestra members Brian Allred and Robin Venaas show off their chops.
Midway during both acts, the Sioux City musicians provided more traditional offerings and, in one case, got a standing ovation. That said plenty.
Because there are many pieces designed to introduce audiences to the various sections of an orchestra, this guide might need tweaking. Some parts were fairly elementary. Others – like a rap battle that paid tribute to Bach – required more than a passing knowledge of “Hamilton.”
While attempts were made to include Siouxland references, they weren’t really necessary, particularly when they sounded like they were mere inserts in a script.
Anderson was a nice local tie. He just wasn’t given all that much to do.
The six Second City regulars were talented (and great at playing various types) but they were up against the same disconnect as the orchestra. Do you emphasize those things that make you a hit in your arena? Or do you soften them to reach a different audience?
The experiment was noble. But it wasn’t meant for people who are already attending orchestra concerts. This needed to be pitched to those at something else, like a hockey game.