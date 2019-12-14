REVIEW: Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, DiMartinos swing through Christmas concert

Considering there are less than two weeks until Christmas, it was fitting the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra put a little zip in its holiday concert Saturday night.
Joined by father/son trumpet duo Vince and Gabriel DiMartino, the musicians took a swingin’ approach to such familiar offerings as “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” and “Greensleeves” and showcased the brass section repeatedly.
The DiMartinos jazzed up “O Holy Night” and offered a “High-Class Brass” that set an early tone that continued through the entire night – including the traditional “'Twas the Night Before Christmas” and its nods to “Chim Chim Cheree” and “Toyland.” KTIV meteorologist Ron Demers even provided a musician’s timing to his narration.
Utilizing the Sioux City Jazz Orchestra on many numbers, conductor Ryan Haskins kept the night moving like a well-oiled yuletide sleigh. He got great mileage out of the concert’s sing-alongs (admitting Siouxland was ready to try something different on “Frosty the Snowman”) and had fun when guest conductor Dan Dykstra took the baton. (Yes, Haskins’ jokes and Dykstra’s timing were cute.)
The most complex number of the night was “Chanukah 5776,” a wide-ranging, Mannheim-ish arrangement that managed to include the dreidel song (among others) and give concertmaster Bacco Liu a standout solo.
SCSO trumpet player Bob Gibson had his big moment with “And Kings Shall Swing” and delivered just as solidly as the DiMartinos.
The father/son pair got to detail their journey in music (as a toddler, Gabriel got a trumpet in his toy chest) and partnered each other nicely on numerous songs. Gabriel DiMartino particularly impressed when he played a chart from his godfather, Doc Severinsen.
Although the night had just about every Christmas song you could want, a few could have used professional vocalists to mix things up. As much as it’s great to hear the audience sing “Silent Night,” it could have been an emotional highlight in a singer’s hands.
The DiMartinos, though, were more than able to find the heartfelt moments in their renditions of several traditional carols.
Considering there was an ugly sweater contest and cookies were available at intermission, Saturday’s event had something for everyone. Best of all, it was the kind of gift no one would want to return.