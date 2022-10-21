REVIEW: Straight No Chaser offers a great look at 25 years (and Christmas)

Christmas arrived Friday night at the Orpheum Theatre.

Known for its holiday offerings (including the “12 Days of Christmas,” which helped launched the group), Straight No Chaser did a little drummer boy march through several familiar standards and introduced a new one, “Spending Christmas Night with You,” written by the newest member of the a cappella group, Freedom Young.

The second-act Christmas segment? It was a welcome veer, even though Halloween hasn’t happened.

Because SNC made a name for itself singing “12 Days of Christmas,” it’s almost a given something festive had to be in the mix. (And yes, “12 Days” was.)

Young’s song was quite catchy and – given the lead time – a good bet for holiday rotation.

True to form, the nine added new lyrics to “Fancy Like,” provided their version of “The Nutcracker” (with background animation) and let Jasper Smith, Michael Luginbill and Jerome Collins take lead on other favorites. Lugenbill’s “Silver Bells” was a real crowd pleaser.

Collins got great spotlights on a number of non-holiday songs and proved he’s easily the band’s best dancer. Combining “Thriller” with “Uptown Funk,” SNC found a way to please several generations in one swoop.

While some members were better with moves than others (“How many awards have we won for choreography?” “Zero”), the dancing mixed things up enough that it was never quite clear who was taking lead and who was playing backup. Considering there are nine (nine!) singers in the group, it was impossible to pigeonhole any of them. They moved in and out of the spotlight with ease and were willing to poke fun at themselves throughout the evening.

Steve Morgan served as emcee more often than not but even that position was traded, suggesting SNC is all about versatility.

Friday’s concert was the second in the group’s 25th Anniversary Tour. It afforded the nine an opportunity to sing some old songs, show a video or two and tease each other about the time that has passed.

While a cappella has had its ups and downs during those 25 years, SNC has been able to adapt and stay fresh. As the tour continues, it’s likely they’ll do more reminiscing and show some of the videos that made them a force in the music business.

During the pandemic, the nine leaned in on their YouTube identity and kept the fan base intact. In person, they let the beautiful harmonies soar throughout the theater.

Collins was clearly a star, but fellow tenors Lugenbill and Smith got lead often enough to indicate this isn’t a one-man band with eight talented back-up singers.

Original songs – like Young’s – could move the nine into a new era, one that doesn’t rely on reinventing the work of others.

Friday’s return visit (it seems like an eternity since they were last here) even featured a meet-and-greet after the show. That spoke volumes and hinted that this holiday season might be great after all.