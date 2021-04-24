REVIEW: Surprise pairing brings Aaron Copland's 'Appalachian Spring' to life

Two former featured artists gave the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra a memorable performance of Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” Saturday night.

Seamlessly stitching their parts into the fabric of a flowing “Simple Gifts,” clarinetist Miles Jaques and flutist Brian Allred ensured Sioux City’s love affair with Copland (his “Rodeo” is an oft-performed piece) was secure.

Originally created for dancer/choreographer Martha Graham, the embraceable music tracks the dawn of a day, letting the 13 members of the orchestra awaken familiar sounds – including the Shaker hymn, “Simple Gifts.” Allred and Jaques were instrumental in creating the musical quilt.

Jaques figured into Igor Stravinsky’s “L’Histoire du Soldat: Suite,” too, but that piece, created before the 1918 pandemic, wasn’t as easy to imagine even though it was created for a theater company. Stravinsky figured it could tour and bring in money during a tight economic time. Because that pandemic shut down everything, “The Soldier’s Tale” didn’t accomplish its goal.

