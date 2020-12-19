REVIEW: Symphony, Hegg Brothers find way to keep holiday music alive

I had the best seat in the house for the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas concert and I didn’t even have to leave home.
Broadcast Saturday on KTIV (since social distancing mandates wouldn’t allow an in-person event), the two-hour presentation (including Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers) probably did more than any recent stunt to get non-symphony goers to embrace the orchestra.
Filled with lots of different Christmas music – much of it arranged in nontraditional ways – the concert had a classy feel that made you want to hear more.
While the Hegg Brothers have been this way before, they brought some new folks with them, most notably vocalist Allison Nash, who put such a glorious spin on traditional songs it was like hearing them for the first time.
Jeremy Hegg, pianist and arranger, sang, too, offering a jazzy touch to his solo turns and a Randy Newman vibe to “To Be Alive and Well,” an original number.
Scattered throughout the show, smaller SCSO groups – like a brass quintet – offered numbers.
Three local musicians (concertmaster Bacco Liu, clarinetist Holly Haddad and harpist Katie Wychulis) got solo turns that were quite moving.
The show’s producers took care in varying the settings and had so many cool closeups you could even see nicks in the instruments.
Certain holiday traditions (like a fan conducting “Sleigh Ride” or a local resident reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas”) weren’t included in this year’s production but there was so much good Hegg material it was hard to complain about what was missing.
If anything, Musical Director/Conductor Ryan Haskins should have made a speaking appearance earlier than he did. He’s our touchstone – and it might have been nice to have him offer the welcome.
No matter. Haskins was kept busy meshing his orchestra with the Heggs’. Socially distanced and surrounded by Plexiglas, the musicians looked safe; their contributions were sound.
Short vignettes let the guest artists speak about the strange year 2020 has been and how grateful they were for an opportunity like this.
Considering we’ve been spending most of the year at home, we were, too.
The Hegg Brothers have put their South Dakota spin on a library of music but the holiday stuff really had snap. Two saxophonists (Joel Shotwell and Matt Wallace) wowed in ways we haven’t heard, blending nicely with their hosts and Nash, who was a great treat.
While Saturday’s concert didn’t come with some of the hallmarks we’ve come to associate with the symphony, it did have great sound and all of those holiday emotions.
If this is the way we’re going to get our fix this year, bring it on.
Saturday’s opener proved if there’s a will, there’s a way.
To view the program online, go to scso.live/browse
