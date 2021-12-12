REVIEW: Symphony's concertmaster captures spirit of the season in concert

If you want to get in the Christmas mood, invite the Sioux City Symphony’s concertmaster, Bacco Liu to your house.

At Sunday’s “Christmas with the Symphony,” the violinist had several solos that were so moving you felt like all those we’ve lost this year were in the room. Coupled with pianist Anne Waltner on “Greensleeves,” he conjured brilliant memories and provided the heart necessary to remember what matters most.

The afternoon concert featured plenty of secular songs, too, and enough sing-alongs to consider the audience featured guest stars.

Musical Director Ryan Haskins added a “Traditions of the Season” segment that showed how different religions celebrated during December. That afforded him the opportunity to introduce “Symph-Hanukkah” and “Umoja: Anthem of Unity,” two “new-to-us” selections that didn’t hew along the thumpety-thump-thump lines of most medleys. (Liu got a solo stint on the latter one.)

Decked out in a red patterned dinner jacket, Haskins offered plenty of context and a few “dad” jokes in the process. Guest narrator Lorenzo Suter, UnityPoint Health’s new president and CEO, one-upped him in the “who wore it best” game with a red velvet dinner jacket and dashing loafers. He got the traditional “Twas the Night Before Christmas” gig and did a fine job holding the attention of children who joined him on stage.

Throughout the event, Haskins wisely offered selections from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” That roused memories of past productions of the ballet (including ones accompanied by the orchestra).

For good measure, Santa Claus showed up and the percussion section got plenty of opportunity to entice young audience members to consider joining their ranks. (For my money, I’d like to play the Mighty Wurlitzer organ, just like Jeremy Owens, who provided an overture and accompanied the orchestra on several numbers.)

While “Christmas with the Symphony” arrived with less than two weeks until the holiday, it was certainly enough to light a fire under those of us who haven’t gotten any of the shopping, decorating or baking done.

I'm encouraged. But if this didn’t do the trick for you, call Bacco. He’s the real deal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.