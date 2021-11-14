REVIEW: 'They're back': Sioux City musicians bring the force with Tchaikovsky symphony

With a stage bursting with musicians, Saturday’s performance of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 was one of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra’s best in five years.

Precise and moving, it was the composer’s “equal opportunity” work, giving every instrument in the 60-plus orchestra a chance to shine. Conductor Ryan Haskins had ample opportunity to showcase woodwinds, brass and strings throughout. He had a chance to stand out, too, and was able to make two flutes equal the power of a full strings section.

The last piece Tchaikovsky wrote, “Pathetique,” as Symphony No. 6 is called, was viewed as autobiographical, with nods to various aspects of his 53 years. If so, his was a full life. There were stellar moments for all sections. The bassoons and clarinet were particularly impressive. And Haskins was in his element, getting to blend the disparate sounds into an impressive whole.

Interestingly, the world premiere of Kati Agocs’ Horn Concerto didn’t seem all that removed from other classical works. Comprised of three movements, it was written for guest artist James Sommerville, who showed his own versatility.

Considering other orchestra collaborators have created with computers, dissonant sounds and percussion, it was a pleasure to hear Agocs’ accessible nods to the masters. Written for the horn, strings, two clarinets and two bassoons (notice a trend?), the 18-minute piece had plenty of variety and what she called “dreamlike” textures. That was noticeable, but the surprise was how willing she was to test Sommerville at every turn. During those rare moments when he could rest, the guest artist turned the bell of horn upward, as if collecting energy from those assembled. The clarity with which he played (and the complement he got from Holly Haddad on the clarinet) helped propel him through a second movement that had echoes of Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story.” The third gave his fingers keyboard-level workout.

Prior to the premiere, Agocs thanked the audience and the orchestra for supporting contemporary composers. “Tchaikovsky is great,” she said. “But you can’t text him if you have a question about the score.”

The work was satisfying for all involved; if Sommerville decides to record it, he should ask the Sioux City musicians to join him.

To fill out the night’s bill, the musicians began with Arturo Marquez’s Danzon No. 4. While it wasn’t as fulsome as the other two, it provided a rhythmic start to a night that promised plenty and delivered.

