REVIEW: Three Dog Night brings back fond rock memories

Saturday’s Three Dog Night concert was a lot like a class reunion. The classmates may have gotten older, but they still had plenty of spunk.

Danny Hutton, the only remaining original member of the group, was even able to hit Journey-level notes during some of the songs. The band – now including David Morgan and Paul Kingary on vocals – only played cuts that had charted. While some were vaguely memorable, there were enough “Black and White,” “Never Been to Spain” and “Shambala” hits to keep the night interesting.

“Joy to the World,” that mega-seller that guaranteed immortality, was saved until the show’s end. Easily, it could have appeared earlier and still kept the faithful in tow for songs like “An Old-Fashioned Love Song,” “Mama Told Me Not to Come” and “One.”

Morgan, who got the lion’s share of solos, used “Sure as I’m Sitting Here” to talk about his hip surgery, bum knee and spinal stenosis. He moved slowly, too, but pointed out how life is short and “we need to enjoy it.” Even seated, he nailed the song’s bluesy vibe.

Hutton offered a bit of background before many of the songs, handled hecklers who wanted the band to sing numbers they had already performed, and got a nice showcase on “Liar.”

Hutton still had that cool factor that made Three Dog multi-chart fan faves and was keen to introduce his son who also is part of the reconstituted band.

The songs – more than 90 minutes’ worth – brought back plenty of memories and also offered a few new surprises. Chief among them: Hutton’s ability to hit higher notes than most of his contemporaries.

The unexpected bonus: opener Danny McGaw who had telling, hummable songs that set the mood for the rockers who followed.

Like a reunion organizer, McGaw made sure everyone was on the same page and ready to welcome the friends who were voted most likely to succeed.

Then, it was just a matter of enjoying the flashbacks.

