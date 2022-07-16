REVIEW: Trace Adkins, Eddie Montgomery bring the cool to a hot night in Battery Park

Trace Adkins has a new television series slated for the fall. He also has a buff body to go with it.

Could he be borrowing a page from Tim McGraw’s playbook?

A few choice hip moves at Battery Park Friday night may have suggested as much, but all it took was those oh-so-deep bass notes to realize Trace is still Trace.

On “You’re Gonna Miss This,” he reminded us there’s another side – a heartfelt one that runs deep. The song – one of the two “daddy” songs he said his mom likes – had another meaning, in light of the pandemic. It moved in ways we didn’t expect. Realizing as much, Adkins said the songs that followed were going to get “a lot nastier.”

Sure, he had “Badonkadonk” in his arsenal, but Adkins’ “Come to Poppa” and “Chrome” weren’’t that bad.

A new cut, “Heartbreak Song,” from his latest album, “The Way I Wanna Go,” went for the heartstrings and took advantage of the show’s great lighting design.

Adkins got laughs when talked about a kid baseball player using “Swing” as his walk-up song. “It’s not about baseball,” he told the boy’s mother. “I know,” she responded.

While Adkins didn’t provide a lot of commentary, he did verbalize what everybody at Battery Park was thinking: “It’s hot up here.”

With temperatures in the 90s, it wasn’t a walk in the park for anyone.

Still, opener Eddie Montgomery wore a jacket and hat throughout his set and never seemed to break a sweat. He offered a lot of Montgomery Gentry hits and spoke often of his late partner, Troy Gentry.

When Montgomery wasn’t singing lead vocals, a member of his band was.

That old fire was still there, but there certainly was a different dynamic. When Eddie twirled his microphone stand like a baton, it was easy to see echoes of the past. He, too, had new music for the crowd and it didn’t stray from the winning formula. “Ain’t No Closing Me Down” was Montgomery’s pandemic response. It had a Toby Keith vibe and a driving beat.

His “Hell Yeah” didn’t have as much oomph as it did in the past. But “Where I Come From” was just what we remembered.

Dane Louis, who opened for both Montgomery and Adkins, had new stuff, as well, and detailed his latest journey. Now in Nashville (he left two months ago), he’s got a potential hit in “What’s Your Name Again.”

Those emotional songs worked best Saturday for all three. Maybe it had something to do with the heat. Or maybe it was because most concertgoers hadn’t had this kind of fun in months.

It took those signature low notes to bring home just how important live entertainment is. Sweat on.