REVIEW: Veterans and 'Uptown Funk"? Big & Rich return to Sioux City with an eclectic concert

Big & Rich still have the energy they displayed at the Tyson Events Center nearly two decades ago. But the duo’s perspective Friday night wasn’t as genre-breaking as it once was.

The party, in fact, didn’t get started until DJ Sinister introduced them with a country sampler and let them tell their own story with “Rollin’.”

Aided by Cowboy Troy (a favorite when they last appeared here in 2005), they got the fans standing and ready for a string of hits.

“Wild West Show” and “Look at You” preceded “Lost in This Moment” and then – in probably the biggest shift since that last performance – John Rich and Big Kenny introduced two veterans, let them tell their stories, then launched into “8th of November” their story/song about a South Dakota veteran.

The segment was moving – particularly when the two talked. Audience members started chanting “U.S.A” and the concert became something other than a recitation of hits. Rich, in fact, offered up his own stump speech before paying tribute to other veterans in the audience. He asked them to let themselves be known and, in an arena filled with cellphone lights, encouraged them to sing “God Bless America.” The audience complied and also joined the two in Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”

The move was interesting, particularly since Big & Rich once served as mentors to budding country talent. Newcomer CJ Solar was given an opening spot but it was so early in the evening the headliners’ biggest fans hadn’t arrived yet.

Ditto, when Craig Campbell came on. He got to introduce a new truck song and offered up hits like “Family Man” while still managing to pay tribute to others with a “greatest hits” medley that included “Brand New Man” and “Here’s a Quarter.”

Campbell had a more traditional sound than we associate with B&R (he might have been a better fit for Brad Paisley), but he still had “Fish” which, if you know the song, is a bit rebellious, too.

Cowboy Troy joined the duo (who launched Gretchen Wilson and countless others) and got into the groove we recognized. (“Save a Horse”? Oh yeah.)

While the stage wasn’t stuffed with ramps and screens (which might have been nice), it did boast a heroes bar and a sound system that could have used some work. Many vocals were overridden by the instruments which made them difficult to understand if you weren’t a hardcore fan.

To bring back the old days, a medley of rock songs brought out the best in the instrumentalists and reminded the crowd of concerts gone by.

Because Big and Rich have written so many hits for others, it could have been another surprise to let the faithful know just how broad their background is. A few “remember this one” offerings would have added to the night and filled in the years between 2005 and now.

Cowboy Troy, though, made sure no stone was unturned. He did a “shake it for me” and helped lead the audience in “I Like Big Butts.” He also brought “Uptown Funk.”

Eclectic, right? Friday’s concert was certainly that and more.