REVIEW: Villalobos Brothers offer inviting look at Mexican music -- even at home

I missed the Villalobos Brothers’ encore Saturday night at the Orpheum Theatre.

Instead of performing it on stage, the three took the extra number into the lobby and, due to illness, I wasn’t there to see it.

Thanks to the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra’s online arm, SCSO.Live, however, I was able to watch the concert at home and can only assume it was as robust in person as it was on my TV screen.

Rolling through a host of originals, the three – Alberto, Ernesto and Luis – showed how truly boundless music is. Their take on Irish works, “El Irish,” even included a bit of stomping.

Extending the universality of music, several of Luis’ compositions featured rapping in Spanish. His passion came through, even though subtitles might have been helpful.

Interpretation, in fact, was missing from many of the Villalobos Brothers’ offerings.

Before the final number, “Somos,” Luis said it translated to “we are” and talked about the need to expand the circle of love. That set-up was key; it was a rousing finisher that invited participation and captured the interplay Alberto, Ernesto and Luis enjoy.

While the three switched off singing, hosting and playing violin solos, the group’s impact was greatest when they worked together on complex instrumentals. Two guitarists and a drummer completed the Villalobos sound and they were strong as well.

Because the Villalobos compositions have so many influences, it’s difficult to call it Mexican music.

The Sioux City musicians gave a taste of that with “Conga Del Fuego Nuevo” and “Huapango,” two offerings that served as bookends for the guests’ work. It provided the orchestra a chance to test its own speed limits and showcase individual talents.

Interestingly, the home version offered a camera that’s focused on conductor Ryan Haskins. Those in the theater didn’t get to see the way he cued musicians and the enthusiasm he showed for the music.

The production, too, had much to savor, including wide shots (that emphasized the various lighting changes) and closeups (that let individual musicians get the spotlight). Offering some of that in the theater might not be a bad idea, particularly since audience members rarely get that up-close look at Haskins and his team.

In person, it’s possible to hear individuals better. On SCSOLive, there wasn’t as much nuance. Still, the production was quite good and a great way to enjoy how superior the orchestra is.

Saturday’s concert reminded us how broad the world of music really is. Those who have never heard of the Villalobos Brothers, got a super introduction to all they’re able to do. During past concerts, Haskins talked with the guest artists and gave us a bit more of their stories. While the three provided bits of detail before songs, more would have been better. A Haskins interview and a profile of the dancers who accompanied them would have been a real plus.

Nonetheless, the concert worked because the guest artists were so special. They knew how to make everyone feel good – even those watching at home.