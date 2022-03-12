REVIEW: Violinist Bacco Liu makes 'Four Seasons' pop to life

We all could have used a Bacco Liu to help us through the two-year pandemic.

Able to soothe, excite and inspire with his violin, Liu offered two versions of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” at the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra’s concert Saturday night that were downright inspirational.

Both showcased his amazing talent and deftly presented the composer’s interpretation of storms, ice and, yes, even dogs.

The original, offered during the first half of the concert, was a straightforward version that let the orchestra back Liu, its concertmaster, in ways we haven’t seen before. It’s to music director Ryan Haskins’ credit that this was such a clean, brisk performance. Liu breezed through the seasons, impressing with his oh-so-sharp ability to make each note register.

In the second act, he soloed on Max Richter’s “Recomposed: Vivaldi,” a cinematic take that conjured images more readily than the original. To help things along, lighting designer Justin Dunlap created color palettes for each seasonal change. While projections suggested snow and weather patterns, they didn’t always create the “immersive” atmosphere that was billed. Some of the projections were out of range for audience members on the main floor. Still, the back wall lighting moved like dancing waters and, frequently, used the Orpheum’s bricks to create distinct moods.

Here, Liu got opportunities to duet with cellist Stephanie March and harpsichordist Carrie Groenewold. The pairings were exquisite, bringing out elements of Vivaldi’s composition in ways the lighting didn’t.

Liu, though, was the real force in this trip through nature. He gave both Vivaldi and Richter the attention they demanded while simultaneously revealing his own musical personality.

A gifted violinist, Liu has gotten several solo turns during the 2021-22 season, but this was the one Haskins obviously was building to. It showed we’re blessed with some extremely fine musicians – ones who can play a challenging piece like “Four Seasons” not once, but twice in two hours.

In a word: Amazing.

