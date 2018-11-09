SIOUX CITY -- Music can be entertaining as well as therapeutic.
This is why Support Siouxland Soldiers executive director Sarah Petersen was excited to team up with the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association (IRMMA) for a special Veterans Day Rock 4 Vets Concert.
The concert, taking place from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., will feature The Brits, a cover band specializing in the music of the 1960s British invasion; Vibe Rations, a Midwestern group that blends hip-hop and funk; and Richard Arndt, an acoustic artist who incorporates the blues as well as Southern rock.
Free will donations will be accepted at the door.
"When (IRRMA's) Larry Jensen approached me with the idea of a Veterans Day concert, I knew it would be a perfect partnership," Petersen said. "I can't think of a better way to honor our veterans, service members and their families than putting on a terrific show."
In addition, five guitars will be given away to musically minded vets.
"The Siouxland Vet Center actually provides guitar lessons," Petersen noted. "There really is a healing power to music."
Jensen nodded his head in agreement.
"We welcome the opportunity to honor our veterans as well as preserving the legacy of rock and roll music in Iowa," he said.
Since it was founded in 2007, Support Siouxland Soldiers has provided care packages, support events, food assistance and emergency support while connecting veterans to resources on a year-round basis.
"We host at least an event per month," Petersen said of the local nonprofit. "Rock 4 Vets is unique in that it will attract veterans of all age groups."
"It doesn't matter if you're an older veteran or someone still serving, everybody enjoys good rock and roll," she added.