Rolling Stones pay tribute to Charlie Watts as they finally kick off US tour

It was previously announced that Watts wouldn't take part in the tour while he recovered from an unspecified medical procedure.

Jagger made it clear ahead of Sunday's concert that Watts' absence on stage would be felt.

"I must say though, at this point, it's a bit of a poignant night for us because it's our first tour in 59 years that we've done without our lovely Charlie Watts. And we all miss Charlie so much," he said in a video shared on Instagram.

"We miss him as a band, we miss him as a friend on and off the stage and we've got so many memories of Charlie -- and I'm sure some of you that have seen us before have got memories of Charlie as well.

"I hope you will remember him like we do, so we'd like to dedicate this show to Charlie."

The legendary British rock band's 13-date tour had been scheduled for May 2020 before the coronavirus restrictions caused it to be postponed.

The band are scheduled to make pit stops in, among others, Florida, Atlanta and Los Angeles before wrapping in Austin, Texas on November 20.