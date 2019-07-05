Q: Where have you performed your most memorable show?
A: "Oh man, that's a tough one. I've been blessed to perform a lot of places. There was one time I was in a hotel room in the middle of the ocean. The room was on stilts. I just remember I went there for a couple Sikh princes. I performed for maybe around 50 people. They flew me, my team and a couple other artists out there to the Fiji islands. It was a beautiful place, but it was strange because it was almost a day of flying just for 50 people. It was crazy. There was another time in Cannes where I performed for an actress (I didn't know she was an actress at the time) and her friends on a yacht."
Q: Why do you do this? Besides the money, what does it do for you?
A: "I do it for the love. It's something I've always wanted to do. I worked a lot of dirty jobs before getting my break. I worked in Vegas in the MGM kitchen. My job was to go through the trash and pick out silverware that had been thrown away. It was literally a dirty job, going through the trash. I worked construction, I worked at a T-shirt factory. Doing something I love is a blessing and getting paid for it is better."
Q: What advice would you give the kids just getting into creating music?
A: "Stick to it and you've got to treat it like a job. Follow your instincts. As far as the sound, there are some people that start out rapping too fast or trying to sound like someone else. Just be true to it and stay humble."
Q: What in your career are you most proud of and what do you think you need to work on the most?
A: "I've been blessed to sell over 100 million records. I'm proud of that. It wasn't something I envisioned when I started; I just wanted to buy a car and pay my cell phone bills. To turn this into an ability to travel the world and perform for royalty and politicians and people that come up and tell me how my music has inspired them to do things is very humbling. A great part is seeing sick children who want to see me or just have me come by is what I'm most proud of. What I need to work on most is I need to be more outspoken about certain issues going on around me."
Q: You said when you started, you were saving up for a car. We assume you were eventually able to get that car, right?
A: "Ha! I've got a few of them."
Q: What is your ultimate goal in this game?
A: "I definitely want to get into acting, film making and I want to work with other artists. I have my own record label, IMG (International Music Group), and I've had the pleasure of introducing Natalie La Rose. We had a four-time platinum record with 'Somebody' featuring Jeremih. I look forward to working with other artists and helping them with their art."
Q: What are the positive and negative aspects of fame/notoriety?
A: "Positive, you know, you don't get denied very many places. When you go somewhere, a table or seat miraculously becomes available. That's awesome, but on the other side when you eat in public a kid or fan will come up and you may not feel like it (greeting them), but you understand what it is. You lose a lot of your personal space. You take the good with the bad; I wouldn't trade it for the world."
Q: What can fans at SITP expect from your performance?
A: "A whooooole lot of energy. It's an hour of just straight energy and cardio. I like to always bring some surprises, so I'll leave it at that."
Q: Do you have any new projects in the works?
A: "I have a new record that just dropped on Memorial Day with brother E-40 from the Bay Area. It's called 'Snack.' We've already dropped the video and I look forward to performing that record along with my other hits."
