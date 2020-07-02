× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aretha Franklin was known for making an entrance. Whether it was in a pink Cadillac, swathed in fur, or, in the case of Saturday in the Park’s 25th anniversary, more than a half-hour late, she gave fans the star they wanted.

July 4, 2015, marked her last appearance in Sioux City. She was the headliner for the free Fourth of July music festival and, by all accounts, a tough “get.”

Dressed in a sparkly gold gown, she stepped onto the Grandview Park Bandshell stage and didn’t look back. She was such a draw, even those who preceded her on the bill were watching in the wings. Mark Foster, the front man for Foster the People, had his camera poised ready to capture her every move.

The crowd cheered. The queen smiled. The night, many say, was magical. But what were those days like when Aretha came to town?

We talked with those who had a close encounter and learned plenty – about the way she treated others, the way she conducted business and the way she showed her gratitude.

The performance may have been at 9:45 that Saturday night. But the show began several days earlier when Franklin and company arrived by bus from Detroit. SITP organizers tracked her moves (she even stopped at an AmericInn Lodge and Suites along the way) and waited anxiously for the queen’s arrival.

Here’s their story:

DAVE BERNSTEIN, co-founder of SITP: “We started talking about her as the headliner in the fall. Aretha was hard to book because she handled her own affairs and had a reputation for canceling. She’d had surgery, though, and said she felt better. We went back and forth several times and, in March, we announced she was coming.”

Knowing she wasn’t just any performer, Bernstein thought it would be best to have a contact person for Franklin – someone she could reach out to, if necessary. He talked to longtime board member Durinda Aspleaf and explained the situation.

DURINDA ASPLEAF: “I didn’t hesitate to say yes because Dave doesn’t usually ask unless it’s important to him. Little did I know that I would have a whirlwind week with Aretha herself.”

Because SITP officials didn’t know when, exactly, she was arriving, they booked several hotels and, a week before, she chose the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

MIKE ADAMS, vice-president, operations, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City: “We had to shut off the air conditioning in her room. The room had to be no less than 85 degrees, to protect her vocal cords. So we brought in a portable space heater.”

DURINDA ASPLEAF: “When they were 20 minutes away from Sioux City, I got a call from her manager, Willie Wilkerson. Dave and I paced the hallway, awaiting their arrival. All of a sudden, the buses pulled in and it was showtime.”

Franklin’s manager gave Aspleaf a list of do’s and don’ts.

DURINDA ASPLEAF: “It was at that time, I realized I was going to be the direct contact for Aretha. The manager jotted down my number and, about an hour went by and my cell rang. It was not what I expected. A nice lady with a deeper tone said, ‘Hello, this is Aretha. Can you come to my room?'”

Aspleaf rushed to the suite (which Hard Rock insiders informally call the “Aretha suite”) and was met outside the door by a guard and the manager. “They were giving me the once-over to make sure I was ready,” she says. “I knocked on the door and, much to my surprise, the door opened and there stood the legend in the flesh. I recall thinking to myself, ‘Just be cool.’” Aspleaf opened her notebook, wrote down the requests and “had a pleasant conversation. She did say, ‘We have a few days together, so let’s just get to know one another.’ We talked about her family and mine, clothes, food, the casino. She wanted me to make sure her crew had a good time and knew of places to go.”

Outside, Franklin’s manager handed Aspleaf a handful of CDs and told her to listen to them.

Meanwhile, the staff at the Hard Rock was buzzing about potential requests. While Franklin’s team enjoyed the casino, she ordered room service.

MIKE ADAMS: “I had not been here that long and I told the staff if Aretha calls, I want to know about it right away. I was going to run down to Main & Abbey and check on the presentation. I got a call, ‘Aretha just ordered room service,’ and there was this pause. ‘She ordered chili dogs from Fuel.’”

Franklin was so smitten with the chili dogs, she ordered them several times. Later, Aspleaf got a call on her Aretha hotline: “I want dessert, but bring it discretely.”

DURINDA ASPLEAF: “I didn’t understand what the problem was until I got to her room with Dairy Queen and the security guard said, ‘You better not let Willie (the manager) know you did that.’ I knocked on the door and she said, ‘Come on in, Durinda.’ Over ice cream, we laughed and talked.”

While they enjoyed the contraband, Wilkerson was winning at the slots. “He sent me a picture of his winning ticket and he was pleased to know I was with Aretha and she was doing fine. He kept playing. I kept visiting. Aretha had her snack. And Willie never did know about that dessert.”

DAVE BERNSTEIN: “Aretha kept a close eye on everything. She made sure the bellmen got everything. She had cases and cases of sheet music and she took a quick inventory. Her band leader, H.B. Barnum, hadn’t worked with the orchestra. We hired a bunch of local musicians, people from all over Iowa, and she wanted to make sure all of the music was there. She took everybody upstairs and made the bell guys wait. Once she was ready, she had them come into her room, one at a time, and she peeled off $100 for each of them.”

Although Franklin didn’t do a sound check at the park, her conductor and the musicians ran through all the charts the night before. While she enjoyed the 85-degree room at the Hard Rock, the band rolled through the hits. SITP volunteers frequently stopped their work just to listen to the songs.

DAVE BERNSTEIN: “It was a beautiful night. The park was super-clean and they were ready to go. It was just wonderful.”

Because Saturday in the Park takes a small army to produce, it was up to Aspleaf to make sure the Franklin forces were ready to go. A room beneath the bandshell was outfitted with flowers, food and, yes, space heaters, to make it Aretha-friendly.

DURINDA ASPLEAF: “She had nothing weird in her rider. She was a very regular person, except she ran her own business. She was in charge of every single thing. She was gracious and kind, but also very blunt. As we talked about the flowers in her room, she said, ‘Honey, where is my money?’ I got her cash and check only to be asked to sit down. She counted every dollar and she told me, ‘Always count your cash, no matter what.’ Once that was done, we had a cup of tea.”

After a bit, Wilkerson asked Aspleaf to help him inspect a temporary changing room on stage. “It had everything – a makeup mirror, water, tea, and a rack with beautiful dresses.”

MIKE ADAMS: “It was my first Saturday in the Park and it spoiled me. I still remember looking at (the Blues City Journal, the tabloid detailing the acts) and reading about all her accomplishments. I had no idea. She was called a ‘natural resource’ and presidents would take her calls. I was blown away.”

TREYLA LEE, Sioux City resident: “I asked Dave if it was possible if my mom (community leader Flora Lee) could meet Aretha. She was a huge fan. But Dave couldn’t promise anything. So we just sat and enjoyed the music.”

DURINDA ASPLEAF: “Once Willie was happy with the set-up, we went back down to the dressing room. I knocked and she opened the door with a big smile – only to shut Willie out. She asked me for cookies. I didn’t see anything wrong with it, so I got her a small plate of assorted cookies. And that’s when I got busted. Willie was so upset with me. He said, ‘What are you thinking, giving an artist sugar like that before they play a show?’ Aretha’s soft hand poked out of her dressing room and she snatched the plate of cookies and winked at me before closing us both out.”

DAVE BERNSTEIN: “They didn’t have a production manager, so when I walked up on stage, a buddy of mine was running around frantically and he started handing me music stands. There was no one to do that, so we were putting light clips on music stands and trying to get things ready.”

TREYLA LEE: “My mom and my aunt (Jeri Lee, who had come to Sioux City from Minneapolis for the concert) were so excited. They grew up with her music and they knew all the songs.”

Foster the People got the crowd warmed up, offering a Fourth of July salute, a tribute to veterans and a number of summery beach vibes. Then, it was time for Aretha. Some 30,000 people were crammed into the park.

DURINDA ASPLEAF: “Once we ready to go on stage, she opened her dressing room door and was wearing a gorgeous gown. Up the stairs she went.”

At 9:45 p.m., Franklin sang, “Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher and Higher,” and the crowd roared. Mark Foster, from Foster the People, pushed to the front of the stage crew to get a photo. “He was giddy,” Bernstein said.

TREYLA LEE: “During the concert, I got a text from Dave saying, ‘Come to the right side of the stage. You can only bring three people with you.’ My mom and my aunt Jeri were like kids in a candy store. They were shaking with excitement. They regressed to 16-year-olds meeting a famous rock star. My father was relaxed and cool. He said, ‘I’m just going along.’”

While the Lees waited, they were given a few instructions from the bodyguard: Don’t touch her. Don’t bombard her. Just interact.

The concert ran 90 minutes and the crowd roared its approval. Franklin chatted with the crowd, smiled repeatedly and rolled through those hits. She was supposed to change dresses but a “wardrobe” malfunction nixed that. The applause, nevertheless, was deafening.

TREYLA LEE: “After the concert, we waited about 30 minutes and it was suspenseful. She finally came out and she was so shy, so timid…and quiet. I don’t know if it was because she was tired but we got to talk with her. My aunt asked if we could take a picture and she said, ‘That’s fine.’ She was surprised at the turnout and she was shocked my aunt drove from Minneapolis to see her. After we took the picture, my mom and aunt were dancing and singing, ‘RESPECT.’ My dad just shook his head.”

Bernstein got a microphone signed; several SITP workers also got autographs. Franklin returned to the Hard Rock and left the next day.

I wrote my review and said, “All good things are worth the wait…Franklin was the cherry on the Green Gables sundae, a legend who could sweeten any situation.”

The next day, I got a mysterious call: “Are you going to be in the office? We have a delivery for you and you need to be there.” Minutes later, the largest bouquet I’ve ever seen came to the front counter. Attached was a card: “Thank you for your great review. Sioux City and the concert audience are the greatest. All the best, Aretha Franklin.” We counted more than four dozen roses in the bouquet. It was so heavy we had to break it into six different vases, just to move.

DURINDA ASPLEAF: “I am 99.9 percent sure she called the florist herself.”

DAVE BERNSTEIN: “Aretha’s bus broke down on the way into Chicago. The Illinois highway patrol pulled behind it and gave Aretha a ride in the highway patrol car.”

A memorable weekend?

DURINDA ASPLEAF: “I felt like I had made new friends. And I did.”

Bernstein wanted the 25th anniversary to feel special and it was. He and others say it was the highlight of the festival’s history – one that included Santana, Melissa Etheridge, Steve Winwood, B.B. King and Bonnie Raitt.

DAVE BERNSTEIN: “It was a wonderful, wonderful day. It was a really cool, cool thing to be a part of.”

After Aretha and company were on the road, Bernstein got an e-mail from her: “Thank you Mr. Bernstein. I had a wonderful time!!!!! Best, M.A. Franklin.”

Three years later, Franklin died at her home as a result of a malignant pancreatic tumor. Willie Wilkerson, her “forever friend” and one-time fiancé, died April 8, 2020, in a Detroit hospital from complications of COVID-19.

Today, that picture she took with the Lees has a special place in their homes. The microphone she signed for Bernstein has its position of honor, too.

Those who were there have plenty of stories to tell about that performance. And, why not?

It was the time when Aretha came to town.

