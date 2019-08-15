Sawyer Brown FAQ

OK, so which dude is actually Sawyer Brown?

There is no one called Sawyer Brown in Sawyer Brown. The group got its name from a street in Nashville. It was chosen -- after searching a phone book -- because it sounded like a real person.

Sawyer Brown got its big break by winning on TV's "Star Search." Who else were big winners from the Ed McMahon-hosted TV show?

Brad Garrett, Christina Aguilera and Tony Award winner Billy Porter were all season champs.

Who were "Star Search" also-rans?

Aaliyah, Alanis Morissette, Backstreet Boys, Destiny's Child, Britney Spears, Kevin James, Rosie O'Donnell, Sinbad, Jessica Simpson, Justin Timberlake, among many others.

What are Sawyer Brown's number one country hits?

"Step That Step" (1985) "Some Girls Do" (1992), "Thank God For You" (1993).