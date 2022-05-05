Sheryl Crow retraces the winding road to stardom in new documentary

Sheryl Crow used to think documentaries were for celebrities who had died in fiery plane crashes, not singers who were actively working.

She hesitated when outsiders pitched the idea, then realized “there’s no handbook for becoming famous when you’re a really private, small-town person.”

Sitting down for “Sheryl,” a Showtime documentary which airs May 6, was emotional, exhausting and, “ultimately, really gratifying.”

In addition to talking about the music, Crow opens up about the first blush of success, the backlash and, ultimately, the struggle to stay in the hunt.

“In my business, I have experienced all the sexism that one could probably experience, but it’s probably equal to how devastating the ageism is,” Crow says during a Zoom interview. “Art has always been tethered to commerce but not like it is now. It’s all about a few people getting extremely rich and it rides on the backs of artists, particularly women, peddling this image of perfection and sexuality.”

Crow says she felt the pressure of time when she turned 40. “It really does a number on you.”

The best is now

Now, at 60, “I’m writing my best work. To know that it simply would not get played because of my age…is demoralizing. I have more things to write about now. I feel liberated in my art because I’m not thinking about how to compete with the youngsters. I have embraced getting old and, in some ways, it’s liberating. But, at the same time, I want women to know you shouldn’t be kicked over to the side of the road or forced off the swing set just because your face isn’t perfect and you don’t have butt implants.”

While Crow, by her own admission, was a “good girl” and got a degree at the University of Missouri in music education, she had a desire to break into the business. Armed with tapes, she moved to Los Angeles and shopped her music. “I thought if I saturated the city, somebody would hire me.”

She did get work, but didn’t land that golden ticket – until she heard other singers talking about an audition.

“I crashed the audition because I thought, what’s the worst thing they can do? They can say, ‘Go home.’ And they didn’t and I wound up getting it.”

The gig? Backing vocalist for Michael Jackson on his “Bad” tour.

“He was a lovely person but also…very damaged. This is somebody who’d been famous since they were a child. He was not going to be a normal person like I was.

“I came away from that tour feeling that I had experienced something that not many people would ever have the chance to experience – witnessing that kind of greatness, witnessing that kind of flow and being educated to how it all works in one fell swoop. It was fantastic and extremely terrorizing for all the things that went along with it.”

Dealing with success

When her own success came, Crow wasn’t quite sure how to process it.

After winning an armful of Grammys in 1995, “we got on the bus and drove up to San Francisco and played the next night like it never happened. I don’t know if it’s the combination of Puritan work ethic or denial that didn’t let me celebrate it. And that’s how I navigated most of my career. It really was not until I had breast cancer that I sort of had to meet myself and sit and hold everything that I had thought made me who I was.”

Today, Crow says she’s at peace with the idea of being a “legacy” artist.

“I really felt like I was one of those artists that would ultimately wind up at classic rock,” she says. “I do find that I get played a lot at Whole Foods or Home Depot. I’m, like, great shopping music.”

Crow’s two sons (ages 11 and 14) don’t really say much about her work and probably wouldn’t “unless I was doing a duet with Post Malone or Ariana Grande.”

Instead, she focuses on the folks who come to see her.

“When ‘All I Wanna Do’ came out, we’d already been out for a year before that song won the Grammys and really put us on the map,” she says. “And then we had to tour for another year and a half. We started reworking that song and making it fun and cool but people didn’t want to hear it that way. And this was a very big lesson for me. People want to hear it the way they hear it on the radio.”

Now, when she plays the hits, Crow says she plays them with “total gratitude. I make eye contact when I play them because I know that it’s not an everyday thing to have a song hit at radio and become the soundtrack to people’s lives. That, for me, was why I wound up doing what I’m still doing at age 60.”

“Sheryl” begins May 6 on Showtime.

