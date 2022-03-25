Sheryl Crow to headline Memorial Park concert this summer in Omaha

OMAHA -- Singer Sheryl Crow will headline the annual concert and fireworks show in Omaha's Memorial Park this summer.

The lineup for the show, scheduled for July 22, was announced Friday by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Matt Kalcevich, the city's director of parks and recreation.

The concert and fireworks show is free to the public. Music will kick off early in the evening, with fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

Crow has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide and has won nine Grammy Awards. Among her hits are "All I Wanna Do," "If It Makes You Happy" and "Everyday Is a Winding Road."

The Memorial Park concert typically is held the Friday before the Fourth of July. The concert was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year's concert — featuring Elvis Costello and The Layabouts — was pushed back to August because of the pandemic.

This year's date has been pushed later in July to work with Crow's schedule, officials said.

The concert typically draws about 60,000 people.

Local act Da Crabby Blues Band will open this year's concert, followed by national act Dave Mason. Mason has written and performed music for nearly 50 years. He first found fame with the rock band Traffic.

More information on parking, street closures and park rules can be found at memorialparkconcert.com.

