Sheryl Crow to make Lincoln debut at Pinewood Bowl
Sheryl Crow to make Lincoln debut at Pinewood Bowl

Thirty years into her career, Sheryl Crow will make her Lincoln debut Sept. 7 at Pinewood Bowl.

The winner of nine Grammy Awards, including three from her debut album “Tuesday Night Music Club,” Crow will release “Live from the Ryman and More,” her fourth live album in August. The versatile singer-songwriter -- whose work mixes pop, country, rock, jazz and blues -- has sold more than 35 million copies of her nine studio albums.

Crow, who worked as an elementary school teacher after graduating from the University of Missouri, began her career as a backup singer with Michael Jackson on his “Bad” tour. In 1993, she released “Tuesday Night Music Club,” a surprise hit that went on to sell more than 7 million copies.

Winning the 1994 Grammys for Best New Artist and Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Performance for the hit “All I Wanna Do,” Crow won two more Grammys in 1996 for Best Rock Album and Best Rock Female Performance for the hit “If It Makes You Happy.”

Crow’s latest album, “Thrush,” features collaborations with a host of artists, including Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, Willie Nelson, Chuck D, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton and St. Vincent.

Tickets for Crow’s show are $41 to $131 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Crow’s show is the eighth slated for the Pioneers Park amphitheater this summer and fall.

Jamey Johnson began the 2021 Pinewood series on June 11. This week, Chicago, Styx and Cole Swindell will play the bowl. The Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson will play a sold-out show on Aug. 6, followed by 311 Sept. 8 and Shinedown Sept. 22 to complete the announced Pinewood lineup.

Concerts in the summer air take place at the Pinewood Bowl in Pioneers Park.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Friends star James Michael Tyler battling stage 4 cancer

