Showing proof of vaccine could become the norm for going to Lincoln, Omaha concerts

The National Independent Venue Association has considered implementing the rule because of the recent outbreak of the delta variant, Hatfield said.

"I would say people should be prepared and expect it will be happening everywhere if rates continue to climb,” he said.

The vaccination/proof of negative test policy has already been implemented at a giant event -- Lollapalooza, which drew some 385,000 people to Chicago’s Grant Park last month. Of those, the Chicago Department of Public Health said last week that only 203 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and none who tested positive have been hospitalized or have died.

On Saturday, more than 90,000 people filled Memorial Stadium for the Garth Brooks concert. No vaccination policy was in effect, nor did many in the crowd wear masks, as health care leaders had advised.

It remains to be seen, and may be difficult to precisely measure, if the concert sparked a COVID outbreak. But Brooks is taking a previously scheduled three-week break between shows to evaluate the future of his stadium tour.

Shutting down the tour for the rest of the year, Brooks said last week, remains a possibility. And it is the risk that all shows will have to shut down that artists and promoters are trying to avoid by implementing the vaccination policy.