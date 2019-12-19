You are the owner of this article.
Singer Jill Miller to bring music variety to annual Christmas show
Musician Jill Miller

Sioux City singer-songwriter Jill Miller, shown in a 2017 file photo, will perform her 13th annual holiday concert Friday at the Orpheum Theatre. 

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- For the past 12 Christmases, singer-songwriter Jill Miller has  tried to up the ante for her annual holiday show.

So, what does she have up her sleeves for her 13th Christmas concert, which will be taking place at 7 p.m. Friday at the Orpheum Theatre?

Two new songs, an expanded bluegrass medley and a performance from young dancing students at Socorra's Performing Arts Studio.

"We'll just have plenty of variety for our 'Lucky 13' concert," Miller explained. "It is jam-packed with holiday cheer."

Photos: 41 images of Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre through the years

+40 
+40 
Orpheum Vaudeville
+40 
+40 
RKO New Orpheum Theatre
+40 
+40 
1942 playbill
+40 
+40 
Movie theater 1968
+40 
+40 
Orpheum Theatre

Indeed, that's what Miller's fans have come to expect from her shows. 

"There will be jazz, country, gospel and even classical music performed," she said. "But don't worry. I will be singing Christmas songs as well."

A court reporter, a stay-at-home mom and a fundraiser for a nonprofit before becoming a performer, Miller continues to incorporate elements of her life in music. 

Indeed, she's written songs on such topics as infertility, adoption, divorce and step-parenting.

Miller's personal approach to music has resonated with fans.  

Her Orpheum Theatre concert will be the 13th holiday fundraiser she's performed for Sunrise Retirement Community.

REVIEW: Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, DiMartinos swing through Christmas concert

"My dad lived out the final years of his life in Sunrise's memory care unit," Miller said. "I know, firsthand, how well Sunrise cares for its residents."

Located on Sioux City's east side, the senior care community is raising money for its Benevolent Care fund, which makes it possible for residents to stay even after their resources have been depleted.

"We want to touch lives and we want to touch hearts," Miller said. "Music has a healing quality."

Miller said she see that every time she performs.

"I watch audience members who come to our Christmas show every year," she said. "I love being a part of their holidays."

Miller is also looking forward to seeing some new faces.

"Audiences will experience a show full of joy and good music," she said. "It's a great way to celebrate the season." 

Out but not down: Capron sums up 8 years on Sioux City Council

If you go

What: Jill Miller Christmas concert, a benefit for Sunrise Retirement Community's Benevolent Fund

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Tickets: $25, adults, available at the door; kids, age 12 and under, free 

