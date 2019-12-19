Singer Jill Miller to bring music variety to annual Christmas show

Indeed, she's written songs on such topics as infertility, adoption, divorce and step-parenting.

Miller's personal approach to music has resonated with fans.

Her Orpheum Theatre concert will be the 13th holiday fundraiser she's performed for Sunrise Retirement Community.

"My dad lived out the final years of his life in Sunrise's memory care unit," Miller said. "I know, firsthand, how well Sunrise cares for its residents."

Located on Sioux City's east side, the senior care community is raising money for its Benevolent Care fund, which makes it possible for residents to stay even after their resources have been depleted.

"We want to touch lives and we want to touch hearts," Miller said. "Music has a healing quality."

Miller said she see that every time she performs.

"I watch audience members who come to our Christmas show every year," she said. "I love being a part of their holidays."

Miller is also looking forward to seeing some new faces.