SIOUX CITY -- After recording "King of Kings," am original holiday song she co-wrote with Nashville veterans Jimmy Nichols and Robert White-Johnson, Jill Miller had a one-word reaction.
"Whoa!" the Sioux City-based gospel singer said, remembering the moment. "I looked at Jimmy and I looked at Robert. The three of us knew in an instant that we had recorded something very special."
Indeed, "King of Kings" will serve as the grand finale for Miller's "White Christmas" concert, which takes place at 7 p.m. Friday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
"I'll be singing the song with the Bishop Heelan Catholic School Madrigal Singers," she explained. "It will be taped as a music video that will go on YouTube, Facebook and other social media platforms.
"Hey, you don't write a song called 'King of Kings' without going big," Miller said, smiling inside her Leeds music room. "I sincerely think the song has what it takes to become a worldwide Christmas classic."
That would be a dream come true for Miller, who became a full-time entertainer following a career as as a court reporter, a stint as a stay-at-home mom and, later, a fundraiser for a nonprofit organization.
"I consider myself a storyteller," said Miller, who has written songs on such topics as infertility, adoption, divorce and step-parenting. "My songs are like three-minute short stories."
It is, perhaps, due to her intentional personal approach to music that has won Miller a legion of fans.
Her Orpheum Theatre "White Christmas" concert be the 12th holiday fundraiser she has performed for Sunrise Retirement Community.
"My dad lived out the final years of his life in Sunrise's dementia unit," Miller said. "I know, first-hand, how well Sunrise cares for its residents."
Located on Sioux City's east side, the senior care community is raising money for its Charity Care fund, which makes it possible for residents to stay even after their resources have been depleted.
Currently, around 35 percent of the facilities' 6,700 residents rely on Charity Care. To assist in the continuation, Sunrise hopes to raise $60,000 towards the Charity Care fund.
However, Miller simply wants to put on a good show.
While promising to sing such seminal Yuletide favorites as "Winter Wonderland" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," she'll be adding more contemporary fare as "Mary, Did You Know?" as well as her own clever reworking of a classic Beethoven composition.
"I took the melody of Beethoven's 'Fur Elise' and turned it into a song that I call 'Song of the Night,'" Miller said. "It is one of my most challenging songs but it is also so beautiful."
In fact, she said all holiday classics must begin with a terrific melody.
"When you hear something like 'The Christmas Song,' what makes it memorable is the melody," Miller said. "What makes it unforgettable is the melody."
So, will Miller's newest composition, "King of Kings" have the right melody to become a Christmas classic?
"Wouldn't that be nice?" she said, contemplating the thought for a moment. "Every songwriter would love to pen a holiday classic that will be enjoyed for generations to come."
To purchase tickets, go to scjtix.com.