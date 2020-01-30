Singer Richard Marx bringing acoustic love song set to Anthem

"No, I began my music career by singing for my dad. My dad (Dick Marx) wrote commercial jingles back in Chicago. He was a genius in the recording studio and I learned how to do studio work from my dad."

That's how you started your career? As a background singer, isn't it?

"Yes it was. I was what you'd call a utility player. I'd sing background on other people's songs. But I kept on writing music while I pursued my own record deal."

Once you made it, it seemed like you were everywhere.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I was an overnight sensation but it took me quite a few nights to get to that point. I remember the day before 'Don't Mean Nothing' premiered on MTV, nobody knew who I was. The next day, everybody knew who I was."

But I also recall you saying that pop music was a young person's genre.

"And it should be a young person's genre. I started out making hits. Over time, the hits became harder to come by. But I knew how to do studio work, I knew how to produce and I knew how to write music. I had those skills in my toolbox. So, it was easy to make that transition."

I imagine it was a blow to your ego.