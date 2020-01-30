Singer Richard Marx bringing acoustic love song set to Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- Back in 1987, singer Richard Marx first made Billboard bestseller charts with his hit single "Don't Mean Nothing."
Nearly 32 years later, he was back on the Billboard charts with "Another One Down," the lead-off single for the album "Limitless," which is being released Feb. 7.
The singer of such seminal hits as "Right Here Waiting," "Hold On to the Nights" and "Endless Summer Nights" was on the charts again, only this time with such artists as Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and the Jonas Brothers.
"Singers my age, if they're still performing at all, are supposed to make money by touring and not by recording," Marx, 56, said. "To be able to put out an album that people seem to enjoy is very gratifying."
However, he is also back on tour.
"Richard Marx: An Acoustic Evening of Love Songs" -- featuring acoustic versions of his most popular romantic hits in addition to a few covers -- will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
"I've always been a romantic guy," he said. "I have a good catalog of my love songs plus I'll be doing a few songs I've always wanted to do, like 'Fly Me to the Moon.'"
Congratulations on being back on the charts again. But this isn't a comeback because you've never left the business, right?
"No, I began my music career by singing for my dad. My dad (Dick Marx) wrote commercial jingles back in Chicago. He was a genius in the recording studio and I learned how to do studio work from my dad."
That's how you started your career? As a background singer, isn't it?
"Yes it was. I was what you'd call a utility player. I'd sing background on other people's songs. But I kept on writing music while I pursued my own record deal."
Once you made it, it seemed like you were everywhere.
"I was an overnight sensation but it took me quite a few nights to get to that point. I remember the day before 'Don't Mean Nothing' premiered on MTV, nobody knew who I was. The next day, everybody knew who I was."
But I also recall you saying that pop music was a young person's genre.
"And it should be a young person's genre. I started out making hits. Over time, the hits became harder to come by. But I knew how to do studio work, I knew how to produce and I knew how to write music. I had those skills in my toolbox. So, it was easy to make that transition."
I imagine it was a blow to your ego.
"Well, it stung for a while. Then I started writing songs for NSYNC ('This I Promise'), Luther Vandross ('Dance with my Father') and Keith Urban ('Long Hot Summer'). I still heard my creative voice in the music. That was true even if someone else was singing it."
Plus you'd get royalties every time they sang it, right?
"That dawned on me when I was at home when NSYNC had to perform 'This I Promise' on one of the morning TV shows. Those guys had to do air check at 5 o'clock in the morning and I got to watch from home. This is when I realized the joys of songwriting means you get to sleep in if you want to."
Well, that doesn't mean you don't love performing, right?
"I love being in front of audiences and I'll be touring for as long as I can. 2020 is shaping up to be a busy year for me."
Who is the typical Richard Marx fan or is there one?
"I have fans who've been with me from the very beginning plus I get a surprising number of younger ones. They'll sing along to my songs because their moms would play them when they were younger."
So, that means your music has stood the test of time.
"That is a really good feeling. I can't tell you how good that makes me feel."