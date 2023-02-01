 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Singer, songwriter and pianist Tori Amos coming to Omaha

Singer, songwriter and pianist Tori Amos will perform at the Orpheum Theater this summer.

Amos is a classically trained musician who has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards. She won a full scholarship to the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore when she was 5 years old and was the youngest person ever admitted to the school.

Her charting singles include “A Sorta Fairytale,” which was her most successful in the U.S. so far, “Crucify” and “Professional Widow.” Her songs deal with topics such as politics, religion and feminism.

Tickets for the July 15 concert in Omaha — part of her "Ocean to Ocean" tour — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

 

