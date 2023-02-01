Singer, songwriter and pianist Tori Amos coming to Omaha

Singer, songwriter and pianist Tori Amos will perform at the Orpheum Theater this summer.

Amos is a classically trained musician who has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards. She won a full scholarship to the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore when she was 5 years old and was the youngest person ever admitted to the school.

Her charting singles include “A Sorta Fairytale,” which was her most successful in the U.S. so far, “Crucify” and “Professional Widow.” Her songs deal with topics such as politics, religion and feminism.

Tickets for the July 15 concert in Omaha — part of her "Ocean to Ocean" tour — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

This date in history: Farm Aid at Memorial Stadium Willie and Martin Massengale Nelson at Memorial Stadium Announcing the show Counting tickets Waiting for passes Farm Aid Gothic Painting Readying the stage Volunteers Rolling up the tarps Readying the tarp Banding together Unpacking Charles Haid Bob Kerry, Chauffeur The last of the tickets Farm Aid or bust The line Crowd shot Stage view From the front Flying the flag Four-point pitch Do the wave American Flag Watching the show Beach ball Relaxing Ready for duty Scoping out the stage Crowd Clapping Dennis Hopper Shift change Flying over Farm Aid Willie T-shirt Dancing Willie Nelson Emmylou Harris John Conlee Vince Gill Vince Gill performs on camera Revolving stage David Amram John Kay Arlo Guthrie The final sendoff Saying thank you