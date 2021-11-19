Sioux City Chamber Music to host 'A Christmas Carol'

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Chamber Music will be hosting a performance of "A Christmas Carol," presented by Flower and Flame with the Dakota String Quartet and actor Darrel Fickbohm, at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St.
Since it was founded in 2002, the South Dakota-based Flower and Flame classical ensemble has combined a unique words and music presentation that features Fickbohm, who is a Sioux City native.
Single admission adult tickets are available at the door. Students are admitted free. Masks and social distancing will be required.
