Sioux City Conservatory of Music to salute the music of Queen

In addition to the open-to-the-community Queen-a-thon, students will be performing in production numbers, and an auction will be held so that the 1307 Pierce St. performing arts school can continue to offer scholarships and instruments for students who otherwise couldn't afford private music education.

Even though he's a bit young to be a Queen fan, Jose Juarez, a 10-year-old from South Sioux City, will be among the students shredding for Freddie.

That is, if the Harney Elementary School fourth-grader can master the chords of his guitar.

"This is tougher than I thought it would be," Jose said toward the beginning of his second lesson with Conservatory co-founder Ron Emory.

A member of the pioneering, California-based punk band T.S.O.L., Ron Emory founded the music school with his wife, Gia, more than a decade ago.

"Jose, let me tell you what my grandpa once told me," Ron Emory said to his apt pupil. "My grandpa said if I learned how to play a guitar, I could travel the world with my music, follow my passion and never work a day in my life."

"Guess what?" he said, plucking a pick out of the pocket. "Grandpa was right."

