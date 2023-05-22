Though it doesn't bear the moniker of "Live Music Capital of the World," Sioux City will have a whole lot of shows, across a wide variety of genres, over the course of the summer.

The biggest is the 33rd iteration of Saturday in the Park which will return to Grandview Park on July 1. A free affair, the one-day festival will be headlined by funk-soul-R&B legends Earth, Wind and Fire and have appearances by: blues musicians Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, country performer (and Sioux City native) Dane Louis, Americana act Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter and hip hop artists Armani White and Cal Scruby. In 2022, the event drew at least 25,000 people.

"Ever since seeing (Earth, Wind & Fire) at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, I have always had them on a short list," Saturday in the Park cofounder Dave Bernstein said. "In fact, I don't think there is any place else where you can see Earth, Wind & Fire for free, other than at SITP."

2022 Saturday in the Park Janie Vigueras of Mexico chats with blues legend Buddy Guy as he sat down with the crowd at the 2022 Saturday in the Park.

Battery Park

Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is the main presenter of Saturday in the Park and has a number of other events on its docket from May to September.

On May 13, the classic rock bands Foreigner and Night Ranger are playing at Hard Rock's Battery Park venue. Foreigner's known for hits such as "I Want To Know What Love Is" and "Cold As Ice," while Night Ranger saw its greatest success with "Sister Christian." The event gets going at 7 p.m.

On July 29, hard rockers Volbeat will bring the noise to Battery Park. During its two decade career, the band has shared stages with genre legends such as Black Sabbath, Metallica, Motorhead, Megadeath and Anthrax. Start time is 7 p.m.

Then, on Aug. 10, rising country music star Lainey Wilson, the CMA 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year, will play tunes like "Never Say Never" and "Heart Like a Truck" for concertgoers. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Finally, hip hop artist Ludacris is is closing out the series with a performance on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. The Atlanta rapper first broke big with the singles "Southern Hospitality" and "What's Your Fantasy" before finding further success with tracks such as "Rollout," "Area Codes," "Move B**ch," "Stand Up" and "Get Back." Born Christopher Bridges, the "Fast and Furious" actor also featured on Justin Bieber's "Baby." Listed start time is 7 p.m.

Additional information, including ticket prices. for all four shows, can be found by going to "hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com/nightlife/battery-park/."

Anthem

Indoors, Hard Rock's Anthem venue (111 Third St.) has four shows lined up for the summertime.

Hinder, the rock band behind the song "Lips of an Angel," is performing at 8 p.m. July 7.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m., the Jakob Dylan-fronted rock group the Wallflowers, best known for "One Headlight" and "6th Avenue Heartache," will play a set.

Also appearing at the Anthem are the Tom Petty tribute band Southern Accents, on June 3, and "Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute" on June 24.

Additional information, including ticket prices, for the Anthem shows, can be found by going to: hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com/nightlife/anthem/.

Orpheum Theatre

This summer, Sioux City's historic Orpheum Theatre (528 Pierce St.), which has existed since 1927, will play host to two comedy sets, a kids show and a classic blues rock group.

On June 13, Bluey's Big Play, comes to town. A brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series, doors open at 5 p.m. for the performance and the event starts at 6 p.m.

Two days later, on Thursday, June 15, comic Nate Bargatze, referred to as "The Nicest Man in Stand-Up," will do a set at the Orpheum. The Tennessee comedian has two Netflix specials to his name as well as a podcast, "Nateland." Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event gets going at 7.

The Orpheum's other stand-up comedian for the summer isn't someone who needs much of an introduction. On July 13, Jerry Seinfeld is performing at the venue. Best known for the show which bears his name as well as "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" and "Bee Movie," Seinfeld's perpetually been named as one of the greatest comics of all-time. The event starts at 7 p.m.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers are the Orpheum's last scheduled summer event. On July 19, the blues rock legends, who made it big with "Who Do You Love?" and "Bad to the Bone," are performing. That show has doors scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. and a start time of 7:30 p.m.

Additional information, including ticket prices, for the Orpheum shows, can be found by going to: orpheumlive.com/events.