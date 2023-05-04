SIOUX CITY — The first day of RAGBRAI now has its concert headliner.

On Saturday, July 22, the 1990s alternative rock group the Spin Doctors, best known for the hits "Two Princes" and "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong," will play a nighttime show in front of the Tyson Events Center. As of now, an official start time hasn't been announced.

Musical acts for several other nights of the 50th year of RAGBRAI, the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, have also been announced: the Spazmatics are playing in Storm Lake on Sunday July 23, the Pork Tornadoes have a show on Monday, July 24 in Carroll and Foghat is scheduled for a Thursday, July 27 show in Tama-Toledo. Artists for the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth nights have not been announced.

This year's RAGBRAI starts in Sioux City on July 22, which is the first time since 2015, and ends in Davenport on Saturday, July 29. Area organizers for the Sioux City leg are anticipating at least 40,000 visitors and are still seeking lodging accommodations for riders.

In early April, Sioux City RAGBRAI planners unveiled their 50th anniversary RAGBRAI logo which features a design inspired by Mark-It, a long-since-shuttered custom printing shop located at Southern Hills Mall, and the slogan "You Never Forget Your First Ride."

The first RAGBRAI, in 1973, started in Sioux City. Since then, Sioux City has hosted six other times: 1978, 1988, 1993, 2001, 2010 and 2015. Last year, the event began in Sergeant Bluff.