SIOUX CITY -- Pop music legend Barry Manilow has always credited his Brooklyn high school orchestra class for changing his life.
This is why the man responsible for such hits as "I Write the Songs" and "Can't Smile Without You" began establishing music education scholarships to deserving young musicians across the country more than 30 years ago.
In addition, the Manilow Music Foundation has donated thousands of instruments to hundreds of school districts, nationwide, resulting in the distribution of more than $10 million in funding.
The Sioux City Community School District learned that it will be receiving $20,000 to purchase new musical instruments for its high school bands.
"I was surprised by the news," Sioux City Public Schools Foundation executive director Kari Treinen said. "Grateful but surprised."
Earlier this year, she and the district's arts and community engagement program coordinator Pat Toben created a short video as a way to apply for funding.
"We knew that more than 70 entries are considered every year by the Manilow Music Foundation," Treinen explained. "We figured nothing would happen this year. Then, we'd see what the winning school districts did and apply again, next year."
While East Duplin High School, in Beulaville, North Carolina, will receive the top amount of $100,000, Sioux City schools will receive the second highest amount from the Manilow Music Foundation.
Which, according to Toben, is money the district desperately needs.
"Enrollment in our music programs has increased by more than 25 percent over the past four years," she said. "That number is only going to grow bigger and bigger."
Toben credited this increase to a greater emphasis on music education in the earlier grades as well as to the district's evolving demographics.
"Sioux City schools has a considerable number of English as a Second Language (ESL) students," she said. "Music truly is something which transcends language barriers."
More important, educators are noticing fine arts students are also critical thinkers and problem solvers.
"You can apply skill sets gained from music education to other forms of study," Toben said. "I've seen statistics which shows that more than 60 percent of students enrolled in medical school also play a musical instruments."
"When you talk about investing in the education of a 21st century student, you'd be wise to invest in the fine arts," she continued.
The problem is that instruments aren't cheap. With a new flute costing more than a $1,000 and a tuba costing more than $10,000, a $20,000 check from the Manilow Music Foundation will only go so far.
Treinen said new instruments will be purchased locally at Ray's Midbell Music while middle school band members will have the opportunity to play instruments formerly used by high schoolers.
Treinen admitted she was a bit of a music nerd when she was younger.
"Music kids tend to connect with each other," she said. "In school, everyone is looking for a connection. Music represents that connection to many students."
This is true for a young band student in Sioux City as it was for a budding, Brooklyn-born musician from back in the day.
"We know music students will probably not become professional musicians (like Manilow)," Toben said. "If we can instill a love of music, it will benefit our students in many different ways."