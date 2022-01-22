 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Sioux City Symphony Brass Quintet set for show at Wayne State

  • 0
Wayne State College
Geoff Johnson

WAYNE, Neb. -- Next month, fans of the Sioux City Symphony's Brass Quintet have the chance to catch a free concert of original works and arrangements. 

According to a press release from Wayne State College, the quintet will perform at the campus' Ley Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Those who are unable to catch the show in person also have the option to livestream the no-cost event at: wsc.edu/watch-live

People are also reading…

The release concludes by noting that the quintet features two professors from Wayne State: David Bohnert and Josh Calkin as well as Scott Olson, Andrea Carlson and Vance Shoemaker.

For more info, call the WSC Department of Music at (402)-375-7359.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cher leads tributes to Meat Loaf as 'Bat Out of Hell' singer dies aged 74

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News