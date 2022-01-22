Sioux City Symphony Brass Quintet set for show at Wayne State

WAYNE, Neb. -- Next month, fans of the Sioux City Symphony's Brass Quintet have the chance to catch a free concert of original works and arrangements.

According to a press release from Wayne State College, the quintet will perform at the campus' Ley Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Those who are unable to catch the show in person also have the option to livestream the no-cost event at: wsc.edu/watch-live.

The release concludes by noting that the quintet features two professors from Wayne State: David Bohnert and Josh Calkin as well as Scott Olson, Andrea Carlson and Vance Shoemaker.

For more info, call the WSC Department of Music at (402)-375-7359.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

